Scottie Scheffler’s Caddie Ted Scott Will Miss BMW Championship 2025 Too – Report

At the first leg of the PGA Tour playoffs, Scottie Scheffler made headlines when longtime caddie Ted Scott took a leave due to a “family emergency” in Louisiana during the FedEx St. Jude Championship final round. Following that, Scheffler tapped Tour chaplain Brad Payne – a close friend and president of the College Golf Fellowship – to step in as caddie. Now, heading into the second leg of the playoffs, there’s buzz about a possible repeat of that Memphis moment.

As per Andy Roberts of Golf Magic, “Just had it confirmed from a PGA Tour spokesperson that Ted Scott will still not be on the bag for Scottie Scheffler at the BMW Championship ❌ Scheffler will have Chris Kirk’s caddie Mike Cromie on the bag. Kirk missed out on the BMW after finishing 51st in the FedEx Cup race.”

This isn’t the first time Scottie Scheffler has had to rely on a fill-in caddie during a major event. At the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla, Brad Payne stepped in as a substitute for Scheffler during the third round when his regular caddie, Ted Scott, left to attend his daughter’s high school graduation.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

This is a developing story…