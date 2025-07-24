Scottie Scheffler’s Coach of 22-Year Claims He Wasn’t a ‘Complete’ Golfer Until Now

Scottie Scheffler did something this season that not many modern golfers have managed — play so absurdly well that people can’t help but compare him to Tiger Woods. The World No. 1 has been on a tear, adding two more majors to his collection this year, including a clinical takedown of Royal Portrush to win The Open. That makes four majors in total and puts him one shiny trophy away from joining the Grand Slam club. Still, Scheffler isn’t buying the hype. “I still think they’re a bit silly,” he said of the Tiger talk, before politely reminding everyone that Woods has 15 majors and he’s only “one-fourth of the way there.” Whether he likes it or not, even his coach of 22 years, Randy Smith, says he’s never seen Scheffler this sharp.

Speaking on the latest episode of SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio, Scottie Scheffler’s longtime coach, Smith, explained why he believes 2025 has been an even more impressive season than last year — despite Scheffler winning nine times in 2024. According to Smith, what makes this year stand out is how much Scheffler has grown, especially after starting the season with a hand injury.

“This year for me is much better,” Smith said. “He overcame a rough start with an injury — an injury, I might add, to probably the most important part of his golf game — the feel of his hands.” That injury happened during the offseason when Scheffler cut his right hand while cooking ravioli. It required minor surgery to remove glass from the wound and forced him to miss the first few events of the year.

But since returning, Scheffler has been in top form, winning not one but two majors. In 2024, he has made 19 starts and hasn’t missed a single cut. He’s won seven times, recorded 16 top-10 finishes, and captured two major titles. “He’s done nothing but get better from that,” Smith said. “He’s played even better on bigger stages this year than he did last year — and his year isn’t finished.”

Smith also pointed out how Scheffler has become more precise and deliberate in his approach. “When Scottie’s hitting shots now, it’s much more specific in the way he sees it,” he said. “From 180 yards out, he’s reading every inch of the green. He’s not just hitting it toward the target — he’s thinking about how the ball will land and roll. He’s hitting smarter shots now than he was last year.” Even though 2024 was historic on paper, Smith believes this version of Scheffler is better overall. “He’s doing it better. I think he’s become a more complete player.”

That evolution in precision and mindset is what Smith believes sets Scheffler apart today, not just the trophies, but how he earns them. And yet, for all the excellence and accolades, Scheffler himself sees things a little differently.

Scottie Scheffler reveals what he really thinks about winning

Before he won the 2025 Open Championship, Scottie Scheffler made us question something very important: What’s the real point of winning? Sitting at Royal Portrush ahead of what would become his fourth major triumph, the World No. 1 admitted that victory, even at the highest level, feels oddly fleeting. “It’s fulfilling from the sense of accomplishment,” he said, “but it’s not fulfilling from the deepest places of your heart.” With three majors already under his belt, Scheffler openly wrestled with the emotional payoff of chasing titles, acknowledging that every career-defining moment quickly gives way to the next tee time, the next tournament, and the same old questions.

Scheffler spoke with unusual clarity about the paradox of success, using his win at the Byron Nelson, his hometown event, as a vivid example. “You win it, celebrate, hug your family, and then it’s like, OK, what are we going to eat for dinner?” he said, describing the emotional shelf life of victory as mere minutes. Even as he piled up 10 straight top-10 finishes and held off the world’s best week after week, he couldn’t shake the feeling that the pursuit might be more meaningful than the outcome. “I’m kind of a sicko,” he joked. “I love the grind. But sometimes, I just don’t understand the point.”

And yet, there he was back in the mix, driven as ever. He didn’t play The Open to inspire the next generation or to add another line to his résumé. He played because, despite the existential murkiness, the hunger remains. “If I come in second or dead last, we’re always on to the next week,” Scheffler said. “That’s the beautiful and frustrating thing about golf.” This time, though, it wasn’t just another week. He walked away with the Claret Jug. The moment still didn’t last forever. But maybe, just maybe, it lasted long enough.