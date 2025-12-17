brand-logo
Scottie Scheffler's Latest Video With Tiger Woods' TGL Sparks Major Collaboration Rumors

Md Saife Fida

Dec 16, 2025

After a massive success in the inaugural season, TGL will return for its second act on Sunday, December 28, 2025, at Palm Beach State College with a clash between defending champions Atlanta Drive and New York Golf Club to kick off the season. However, fans will notice a massive void in the lineup as co-founder Tiger Woods remains sidelined. The 15-time major champion underwent lumbar disc replacement surgery in October and cannot swing fully yet. But while Woods will be absent due to his recovery, a new surprise might just fill that vacuum.

Recently, NUCLR GOLF dropped a massive update that linked the world’s best player to the league. They posted a video showing Scottie Scheffler hitting shots inside the SoFi Center with a caption that read: “🚨📺⛳️ #NEW — Scottie Scheffler visits the SoFi Center and tests out the TGL experience. Scheffler is not currently involved in TGL but as @JoshACarpenter has reported previously, the league had previously filed trademarks for a Texas-based team.”

