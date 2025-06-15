Scottie Scheffler’s 1-Year-Old Son Declared ‘Better Golfer Than Rory’ as He Shows Early Signs at Oakmont

We’re through three days at Oakmont, and the world No. 1 just can’t seem to find his groove. Starting sluggish on the first day, with a score of 3-over par, Scottie Scheffler couldn’t find his form even on day 2. It’s a surprising sight from someone who leads the scoring average (69.3) on the PGA Tour. In fact, Scheffler’s first two rounds at the 2025 U.S. Open were the worst we’ve seen since his last over-par round at 1-over at the 2021 Masters. Frustrated but focused, Scheffler headed straight to the driving range after his play to tweak his swing, and he was not alone. Little Bennett was there too, adding a dash of cuteness to an otherwise tough day.

Amidst all the chaos Scottie has been through, having little Bennett on the range, that too with a club in his hand, must be a relaxing moment. Sharing how Bennett is already coming for the next generation of golfers, Golf magazine’s Claire Rodgers posted the internet’s favorite moment on X. You see, the little one has been garnering a lot of attention at his father’s trophy ceremonies.

At the PGA Championship, when #1 was lifting the Wanamaker, Bennett was on the side, on the grass, crawling to him. Then he took all the attention with his poop-stained onesie when Meredith handed him to Scottie after his winning shot. Scheffler loves being a father, clearly!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Now, for the chaos, Sam Burns continues to lead the way at 4-under, but Scheffler is not too far behind. He is tied at 11th. But with 8 shots to catch up and just one round to go, Scheffler will need to bring back his A-game, which we saw earlier this year at the PGA Championship and The Memorial. And Oakmont being a ball striker’s course, Scheffler still feels he can turn things around for himself on the final day, as no one is a better ball striker than Scheffler on the PGA Tour.

“At the U.S. Open, I don’t think you’re ever out of the tournament. “Put together two decent days, and I may be in 25th or 30th place or something like that after today, and like I said, by no means is that out of the tournament,” the 3-time major champion said after his round. While he may seem optimistic but his antics told a different story on Friday. He was seen working with his swing coach, Randy Smith, on the range and was visibly frustrated. He struggled with his driving on the second day, finding only six fairways off the tee. Luckily, he managed to figure out the issue with his swing quickly, with Scheffler scoring even par on the third day and bumping himself up to tied 11th from tied 23rd.

Anyways, like every time, this time too, fans took notice of Bennett, and his playful energy added a little extra charm to an otherwise disappointing day for Scheffler fans.

Fans are in awe as Bennett Scheffler steals the spotlight

One fan commented, “Bennett already has a better swing than me,” jokingly implying that the 1-year-old already seems to be in form as he was spotted making adorable half swings like he owned the range. Like father, like son!

Another sharp-eyed fan noticed that the toddler’s ball striking was spot-on, and he’s able to connect the ball at the center of the clubface. “He’s actually flushing it right in the center,” probably impressed with his clubface control, which resembles that of his father’s, who is praised by his peers, like Jordan Spieth, for his elite clubface control. Some fans even decided to compare Bennett to Rory McIlroy—“Better golfer than Rory,” throwing a jab at the 2025 Masters Champion, as his form has been nothing short of a disaster post his grand slam achievement.

McIlroy missed the cut at last week’s RBC Canadian Open and nearly finished last, and he almost repeated the same feat this week. But a birdie on the last hole placed him inside the cut line and saved him from an early exit. McIlroy was also spotted throwing tantrums on the course, throwing his club on a fairway and knocking over tee markers, which led a few fans to compare his behavior to that of a cranky toddler.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Even the PGA Tour couldn’t resist posting this cute moment of Bennett on their X with a cheeky caption: “At least one Scheffler is having fun on the range at Oakmont,” hinting at Scottie Scheffler, who is not having fun as he is not in his best form this week. He, too, like McIlroy, was seen taking out his frustration on the course when he slammed a wedge into the fairway. Meanwhile, Bennett? Living his best life, totally unbothered and stealing the spotlight.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But Bennett’s playfulness on the range has fans confident that he will follow Scottie Scheffler’s footsteps. “Too cute! Future champ in the making,” one fan gushed, implying that he is Scottie Scheffler’s son and the golfing gene runs deep. “This is epic foreshadowing,” another added.

Do you think little Bennett will take up golf when he grows up?