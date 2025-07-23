For Scottie Scheffler, his priorities are straight: family first, then golf, even if it means dismissing the PGA Tour’s idea of global expansion. Ahead of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, the World No. 1 said of the “global aspect” of the Tour, “It would be wonderful to be able to play an international schedule, but right now we play most of our tournaments in the States and I come over here for these few weeks,” and “For me, it’s important to get time at home because that’s my priority and playing tournaments that I can.” His LPGA counterpart, the World No. 1, Nelly Korda, however, doesn’t feel the same.

Ahead of the 2025 ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open, Nelly Korda started the conversation by sharing her thoughts on her upcoming debut at Dundonald Links., “Yeah, scheduling [affected her appearance]. Honestly it depends on like when Evian is, if the courses are shut in the summer in Florida, you know, with it being July, like all the courses in my hometown are shut for the entire month. So there’s really no point going home.” The Dundonald Links is holding the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open, a LET and LPGA co-sanctioned event, for the fourth consecutive year.

So, the occasion is great, and Nelly Korda feels it would be “extra special” to once again tee up in Scotland. And perhaps it’s because of her excitement of visiting new places that she disagrees with Scottie Scheffler’s aforementioned remarks. “I love playing everywhere. This is my 10th year playing on tour, 10th year as a pro. So you know, getting the experience of playing in different countries, seeing their cultures, getting to enjoy that, playing in front of different crowds and different style of golf courses is fun for me.”

So, Nelly Korda loves playing different courses, but she loves links courses just as much. In 2022, for instance, “I enjoy playing Links golf because it’s so fun. You use so much of a different type of creativity in Links golf. Every single time I do come over, I try to soak it all up.” But there’s another way she ignites her creativity: LEGO. Yes.

To help relax from the stress of golf, Korda takes refuge by playing with LEGO. Following the 2025 T-Mobile Match Play Championship, Nelly Korda she worked on a flower and bird LEGO, stating: “I’ve always loved Legos,” and that “It’s just another way to get your minds off things.” So, in conclusion, Nelly Korda and Scottie Scheffler have different thoughts on this one thing — yet, she still believes Scheffler is unique.

Nelly Korda still believes Scottie Scheffler is “one of a kind”

Ahead of the 2025 ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open, Nelly Korda did not only answer questions regarding Scottie Scheffler’s travel opinions but also his growing legacy. During the presser, Korda kicked off this conversation with, “I’m cold. But I always pack warm for these couple of weeks. My suitcases are heavy, so, yeah, I’m definitely going to go for some more layers.” Then, came the conversation about Scottie Scheffler. Once again.

Talking about him, Korda said, “He’s amazing. Obviously hats off to him. Not only is he a great golfer, but just also a great role model, as well, for kids to look up to. I think he’s one-of-a-kind. He’s just really succeeding at what he’s doing. He’s enjoying it. He has his values and it’s just very exciting to see.” Just last week, Scottie Scheffler scored his second major win of the season at The Open Championship at Royal Portrush, adding to his growing list of wins this season.

Of course, this also comes in conjunction with his thoughts on family and golf, which Korda appreciated by saying, “he has his values, and it’s very exciting to see.” Aside from that, of course, Scottie Scheffler has racked a handful of achievement within a week, including becoming only the fourth player in history to win the Masters, The Open Championship, and PGA Championship before turning 30. So, even if Nelly Korda does not agree with Scottie Scheffler on some points, she is likely to hold in high esteem in the coming years — yes, even if Scottie Scheffler doesn’t want to play outside America (much).