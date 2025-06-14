Scottie Scheffler’s Throne Under Threat as PGA Tour Rival Sends 7-Word Warning Amid Poor Form

There has been a heightened tension between the childhood rivals for the past few months. Ben Griffin had all the momentum in the world. After taking down Scottie Scheffler at the Charles Schwab Challenge, he wasn’t just feeling good—he was riding a wave of confidence straight into the Memorial Tournament. “Scottie Scheffler’s the best player in the world, but No. 1 can be beat. I beat him last week,” he said. He made sure everyone knew it. Griffin walked into Muirfield Village like a man on a mission. Back-to-back birdies, a hot start, but that did not last long.

In the last round of The Memorial Tournament, he made 4 bogeys and 1 double bogey, which led to him being the runner-up. “It kind of stings a little bit because I’m going to come back with some vengeance, hopefully,” said Griffin. More than the $4 million slipping away, it was the timing that made it worse. Griffin had momentum, confidence, and the spotlight—all pointing toward a statement win. But in the end, it was Scheffler who turned the tables. But this loss could not break his confidence.

“I’ll remember some of the good stuff, and I’ll bounce back and get right back to it.” The shift came when his putting, usually a strong point, faltered under pressure. He didn’t feel as sharp on the greens as he had at the Charles Schwab. But despite the setback, Griffin’s focus quickly shifted to what’s next: “I just feel like I’m in a really good place to be an elite golfer,” confidently putting himself in the mix with names like Scottie and Rory. The defeat may have stung, but mentally, he was already gearing up for the U.S. Open. But it didn’t take long for the script to flip.

Now Ben is ahead of Scottie. He is holding position T2 at Round Two at the U.S. Open, while Scottie is far away from him at T23—well, that’s quite a big difference. “I feel like I am one of the top few golfers in the world, right place to where I am just trying to be one of the best golfers.” He said in an interview with the USGA. Currently ranked 15th in the world, his goal is to break into the top tier, maybe even chase that #1 spot. Just a few years ago, Griffin stepped away from golf completely and worked a 9-to-5 as a mortgage loan officer to make ends meet. But when he came back, he came back locked in. But it seems like his goals are somewhat beating Scottie rather than being on top.

“I am excited to take down Scottie. After Memorial, I was so disappointed in finishing second… if I go back two years, like—I mean—it’d be the greatest thing.” Ben Griffin and Scottie Scheffler go way back—they played junior golf together. What used to be a friendly back-and-forth has now turned into a real rivalry. While Scottie climbed his way to World No. 1, Ben’s been grinding and getting better with each step. And now, with some serious momentum behind him, he’s not holding back.

Griffin’s got his eyes on the top: “I am at a point—obviously physically and everything—I am in a really good place, but I feel like I belong at the top.” Ben Griffin’s made it clear—he’s chasing the top spot. He’s said it multiple times, and unlike many, he’s backed it up. From beating Scheffler at the Charles Schwab to pushing hard at the Memorial, Griffin has shown he’s more than just talk.

But what about Scheffler? How is he taking his bad start at the U.S. Open?

Scottie lost his cool after the first round…

During his first round at the U.S. Open at Oakmont, Scottie Scheffler reached his boiling point on the par‑4 14th hole. After his wedge shot sailed about 40 feet past the hole, Frustration got the best of him. he said, “Gosh Dang It” and slammed his wedge into the turf so hard that clumps of dirt spewed out across the tee box. “I feel like I battled really hard; it’s challenging out there. I was not getting the ball in the correct spots,” he said in an interview. It was a rare show of raw emotion from the usually calm and collected No. 1.

But this wasn’t just a tantrum—it was the release of pent-up pressure on one of golf’s toughest stages. “It’s one of those places. There’s not a ton of strategy, I would say,” he said after the outburst to the media. Oakmont’s brutal layout had tested Scheffler’s patience all day, and when one more bounce went against him, he let loose. That drove-home moment wasn’t just about a misplaced wedge; it reflected the emotional toll elite competition takes, even on champions.

It’s starting to feel like the U.S. Open has turned into a two-man showdown—Griffin riding momentum, and Scheffler chasing redemption. Who comes out on top? We’ll have to wait and watch.