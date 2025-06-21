Scottie Scheffler’s Top 5 Down to Earth Moments Amid 29th Birthday Explored

Whether you are a golf fanatic or not, you’re likely aware of Scottie Scheffler’s journey in the golf world. Well, at least his beautiful consistency, his wins, including his three major victories! But more than one thing defines Scottie Scheffler as a human being than his on-course records. Take his family background, for instance. Having noticed that their son is showcasing amazing talent in golf, the elder Scheffler couple moved from New Jersey to Texas to support his dreams.

Scheffler was not always aware of the discomfort, but when he realized it in his later years, he said, “My parents borrowed some money so that we could join out here, just for a place for our family to come spend time.” Perhaps more than his on-course moments, these experiences have shaped him into the person he is today. Now, to celebrate his 29th birthday, let’s take a look at five of his most humbling moments.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The enigmatic Scottie Scheffler’s top priority isn’t golf but his family

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Fortunately for me, I grew up with three sisters and my dad was there, and he did a great job raising us,” said Scottie Scheffler after his first major win at the 2022 Masters. Of course, Scott Scheffler deserved praise for being a constant presence at his son’s sporting events, youth golf tournaments, and high school basketball practices. Following his son’s statement, Scott Scheffler added his only worry when it comes to his son’s superstar status: “He’s public now, which is a little bit scary.” Thankfully, for Scheffler’s parents, they didn’t need to worry about that.

Two years later, Scottie Scheffler registered his second major win at the 2024 Masters and counted his priorities: “My priorities will change here very soon. My son or daughter will now be the main priority, along with my wife, so golf will now be probably fourth in line.” A few weeks later, he welcomed his first child, Bennett, into the world. He showcased his love in a rather unique way in the following year. In May, after securing his second 2025 win at TPC Craig Ranch, he decided to skip Keegan Bradley’s hosted U.S. team Ryder Cup dinner for his family!

Scottie Scheffler and his love for his son, Bennett Scheffler

A year after their marriage, Meredith Scudder, Scottie Scheffler’s wife, said something interesting about Scheffler’s attitude: “Even when he had amazing accomplishments, that wasn’t the most important thing about him.” A year from then, on May 8, 2024, the Scheffler couple welcomed Bennett into the family. Although Scottie Scheffler couldn’t showcase his son at the 2024 PGA Championship, he took the opportunity to do so at the 2025 Quail Hollow event, the site of his third major win!

After his impressive five-shot victory at Quail Hollow for the 2025 PGA Championship, Scheffler lifted Bennett from his wife’s arms after finishing on the 18th green and brought him into the scorer’s area to sign his scorecard. Before signing, he gently placed Bennett on the floor and seemed to hand him his yardage book, along with his hat and the 18th hole flagstick, while he sat down to chat with his playing partner, Alex Noren. This little moment became the talk of the town.

Scottie Scheffler and his low-key lifestyle – no flash, no entourage

Scottie Scheffler has 16 PGA Tour wins in addition to three major wins, two Green Jackets, and one PGA Championship. Over the last few years, the World No. 1 has amassed over $145M in earnings through his on-course runs, so you’d be forgiven for thinking he lives a flashy life. Take, for instance, Scheffler’s house. Bought for $2.1 million in 2020, Scheffler’s elegant residence, while still high-end, doesn’t quite match the lavish mansion one might expect from an individual with a net worth exceeding $100 million.

Then comes his car collection (if you can call it that!). Until 2024, Scottie Scheffler’s vehicles were quite humble. When he won the 2022 Masters, he still drove a Chevy Suburban with over 175,000 miles, a car his father had given him during college. Throughout most of his career, he used a 2012 GMC Yukon XL, which his father bought when he was just 16. In late 2024, Scheffler auctioned his GMC Yukon XL to raise funds for Triumph Over Kid Cancer (TOKC), and Jim Nantz purchased it, donating $50,000 to the charity.

And if you compare his car collection to other golfers like Rory McIlroy, the difference will seem jarring. According to the latest reports, Rory McIlroy has an impressive and luxurious car collection that features the following models: Ferrari F12 Berlinetta, Ferrari F430, Lamborghini Aventador, Aston Martin DB11, Range Rover Sport, and BMW i8.

Scottie Scheffler and his loyalty to Randy Smith and Ted Scott

In 2024, fresh off his win at the 2024 Masters, Scottie Scheffler said of his long-time swing coach, “I would say Randy inspired me from a young age . . . he made sure golf was always fun.” Scheffler’s golf journey with Randy Smith began when his parents moved to Dallas and joined Royal Oaks Country Club. Scheffler started practicing at the Royal Oaks range in 2002 at the age of 6, thriving in an ideal environment that fostered his eagerness to improve and compete. The swing coach and the golfer have been working together for more than 2 decades now! Talk about loyalty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scottie Scheffler (@scottie.scheffler) Expand Post

But Scottie Scheffler’s devotion to Ted Scott, his caddie, is even more special (and emotional). In 2022, when Scottie Scheffler learned that Bubba Watson and caddie Ted Scott had parted ways, he decided to reach out to Scott. Scheffler had met Scott during a Bible study a year prior and got to know him better while partnering with Watson at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. “I already thought the world of him as a person,” Scheffler remarked.

Although Scott initially believed he was done with caddying, Scheffler’s call changed his mind. “He called me up and said, ‘I really want to work with a Christian,’” Scott recalled in 2022. Ultimately, Scott left the decision to his family, saying, “I asked my family to pray upon it for a week. They came back and said to go caddie for Scottie. I said, ‘Let’s pray upon it for another week.’ It wasn’t even my decision.”

Scottie Scheffler is incredibly honest about his emotions

Ahead of teeing off for the final round at the 2022 Masters, Scottie Scheffler shared an incredibly honest thing about himself: “I cried like a baby this morning. I was so stressed out. I didn’t know what to do.” About his feelings? Only he could tell. However, after shooting 71 in the Sunday round, he took home his first Green Jacket. But skip two years, and Scottie Scheffler is back at Augusta National to clinch his second Masters title.

This time, however, he is a little more honest. During an exclusive in 2024 post his Masters win, Scheffler said, “I get moved to tears pretty easily. Usually, I don’t make it this long through an interview without crying when you talk about like the Masters and things like that, so I’m a little proud of myself for that!” Talk about a humble and down-to-earth guy! Surely, Scottie Scheffler has proven time and again what an amazing human being he is.