Scottie Scheffler Sends Strong Message As He Nears Tiger Woods’ PGA Tour Earnings Record

On February 13, 2000, Tiger Woods first ascended to the top of the PGA Tour’s all-time career earnings list after a runner-up finish at the Buick Invitational at Torrey Pines. Over two decades later, he still holds the crown, having amassed a record $120,999,166 in official career earnings. But now, his throne is under threat. Scottie Scheffler is closing in on Woods’ mark and could take over as the PGA Tour’s all-time leading money winner this week at the Tour Championship. With history within reach, how does Scheffler feel about surpassing Woods?

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“You’re kind of comparing apples and oranges, but I think a lot of the success we’ve had out here, especially when you look at it from a financial perspective, Tiger has a lot to do with that,” Scheffler said when a reporter asked about it at Wednesday’s press conference. “As I said, it’s apples and oranges. The reason our purses are so large today is because of the influence and impact that Tiger had on the game.

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“I wouldn’t really consider that a Tiger record being broken. I think it’s more… just shows one of the many effects he had on the game of golf in a positive way. Like, the TOUR is only getting more competitive as it goes forward, and I think that’s part of kind of how he played the game.”

In just eight years since turning pro, Scheffler’s official PGA Tour career earnings stand at a staggering $120,390,661 following last week’s BMW Championship, putting him just over $600,000 behind Woods’ record. Should Scheffler win this week’s Tour Championship, he would pocket a staggering $10 million and easily move into the No. 1 spot on the all-time career earnings list.

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In fact, he doesn’t even need to win. A top-eight finish would get him $1,065,000, enough to push his career earnings past Woods. Hot on Scheffler’s heels is Rory McIlroy, who currently sits at $117,848,372 in career earnings. The Northern Irishman faces a considerably tougher path to the top, needing to earn more than $3 million this week to surpass Woods.

McIlroy would likely need to win the Tour Championship to dethrone the 15-time major champion. The race comes as Scheffler looks to finish the season on a high after admitting at the BMW Championship that he was not at 100% while dealing with hand, foot, and mouth disease. The illness even made it difficult for him to grip the club, yet he still battled his way to a T12 finish.

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Now, with Scheffler saying he is feeling 95% better, he will head into East Lake with both a FedExCup title and a piece of PGA Tour history within reach.

“The only thing, maybe just still a couple of sores ​in my throat. But other than that, I feel really good,” Scheffler said.

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The Tour Championship begins Thursday, August 27, and Scheffler is already on site at East Lake, preparing for more than just another postseason title. The world No. 1 is chasing his third victory of the season and, with a strong finish, could also surpass Tiger Woods as the PGA Tour’s all-time career money leader.

Reportedly, Scheffler played the front nine at East Lake on Tuesday and returned Wednesday for another look at the back nine. Still, the 21-time PGA Tour winner doesn’t appear to view potentially overtaking Woods atop the career earnings list as a personal milestone.

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Instead, he sees it as a reflection of what Woods has accomplished for the sport and just how high the 82-time PGA Tour winner set the bar.