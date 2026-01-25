Scottie Scheffler Set to Hit All-Time Financial High as New Reports Emerge

There are big numbers in golf, and then there are numbers that make you stop and think about what “normal” even means. Scottie Scheffler has lived at that edge for the past two seasons. But this season, that edge might break through, and also, a Tiger Woods record.

“Scottie’s all-time career earnings are going to be over 100M within his next two starts,” writes Brian Kisrchner from Inside Sports Net on X. “I know purses have increased, but that still seems so insanely high.”

As of January 25, 2026, Scottie Scheffler has earned $99.45 million in official career earnings on the PGA Tour. That leaves him needing just $546,864 to cross the $100 million mark. The winner’s share at the ongoing American Express alone stands at $1.6 million. Scheffler’s chances of winning remain high, barring some unwanted hurdles like Blades Brown or Si Woo Kim. Even a runner-up would still push him into the nine-figure category.

And, if, by some unforeseeable chance, neither of the two scenarios happens, then the upcoming Farmers Insurance Open will definitely help him through. The winning prize for that event stands at $1.72 M.

And with that, he would come very close to breaking Tiger Woods’s record of highest PGA Tour earner of all time. Currently, Scheffler sits third on the all-time list. Woods is on top with $121 M, and behind him is Rory McIlroy with $107.98 M. If Scheffler ends up breaking Woods’s records, that indeed will be impressive. But what would stand out more is the context.

Tiger Woods needed nearly three decades on the Tour to reach this total. McIlroy, on the other hand, has been pushing hard for 17 years and continues to do so. Scheffler, meanwhile, is close to this feat after roughly eight full seasons as a professional. He turned pro in 2018 and now has reached 82% of Woods’s total.

The reason for this is simple.

The PGA Tour has recently seen a dramatic restructuring of prize money, almost a 20% increase in two years. Over the last five years, the purses have staggered, mainly because of the COVID-era television ratings surge. For instance, in 2018, the Tour Championship offered a $1.6 M prize to the winner from its $9 million purse. Now, the prize pool sits at an insane $40 million, with the winner taking home $10 million. Last season, Scheffler secured a T4 in the event and took home $2.6 million.

Even the majors have changed.

The first Masters, in 1934, offered a total purse of $5k, with the winner receiving $1.5k. In today’s time, that would be equivalent to approximately $36,000. In 2024, Scheffler earned 100 times more than this prize with his $3.6 million check. Then come the Signature Events that have played a significant part in the Tour economics. The eight events carry $20 million purses with 700 FedEx Cup points.

Of course, the Tour has seen a growth in purses. But Scottie Scheffler’s performance, too, is responsible for his all-time earnings. In 2024, he had nine wins from his 21 victories. In 2025, he won 6 times. This very dominance has bridged this financial gap.

While an average Tour player earns roughly $2.33 million, Scheffler has cleared more than $50M. That’s a 21-fold difference. In 2024, his single-season earnings reached $76.26 in one calendar year. This single year’s earnings exceeded Phil Mickelson’s PGA Tour career total of $96.73 M.

Interestingly, next year, Scottie Scheffler earned way less.

Things changed for Scottie Scheffler in 2025

In 2025, Scottie Scheffler accumulated a total of $50.80 million, which, if compared to 2024, is a 33% reduction. That may look concerning.

In 2024, he won only one major, the Masters. Last season, Scheffler won two majors—the PGA Championship and the Open Championship. At the same time, his baseline earnings barely moved. His core prize money remained in the $27-29 M range for the second straight year. The reason why this happened is the fluctuations in major championship payouts and playoff bonuses.

For his part, Scheffler has been impressive, separating him from his peers. He has shown remarkable durability with no significant surgery during this time. The only time he WD was due to the freak injury on Christmas 2024. Then came his four major victories across three calendar years, which is a very unusual performance. Due to this, by next week, we might see Mr. Inevitable sitting with his $100M crown.