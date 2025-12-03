Scottie Scheffler Sets Out His Conditions as Tiger Woods Plans PGA Tour Schedule Overhaul

Golf Tips Handbook: Your Free Guide Awaits Unlock our Exclusive Golf Tips Handbook- a curated collection of the smartest, most practical lessons we’ve published this year. Download now

The winds of change were set to swirl when Brian Rolapp stepped in as the new PGA Tour CEO. Years of complaints about a condensed schedule have finally been heard. With the latest meeting between Tiger Woods and him, the PGA Tour is finally ready to revamp its calendar. But then it also might pose new problems for a few. Especially if you are the world’s best player.

Keeping that in view, Scottie Scheffler has several conditions he wants to be met. “I’m going to play where the best players are playing,” Scheffler stated at the Hero World Challenge presser. “I don’t know what a perfect schedule looks like for me. I like being able to have a little bit of freedom in the way I play tournaments.”

Scheffler then continued, saying he loves competitions. “I love playing against the best players, so wherever those guys are playing, that’s probably where you’re going to see me.”

The meeting in question was itself significant. Rolapp and Woods met for the latter’s Hero World Challenge field for a 90-minute presentation. This is the first time an unveiling of their vision for, if we may, a more relaxed tour. Woods, as the head of the Future Competition Committee, is reportedly the chief architect of this new plan.

The plan is to explore a drastic cut to the schedule. From a 40-plus tournament, it might see 20-25 elite events, which are called the “Premier Series.” That means fewer weeks and fewer stops. This is similar to the NFL model Rolapp helped for two decades. There are also whispers about certain promotion and relegation, depending on the performance of the players. This echoes similar to Rolapp’s earlier limiting of a 125-player field to just 100.

I’ve been very pleased with the conversations that I’ve had with him [Brian Rolapp],” Scheffler shares. “…Things that I’ve been hearing…They’re looking the right way. I’m excited about some of the changes they’re looking to make.”

Scheffler agrees that these are some loose ideas, and nothing is set. Yet, his conditions even in such cases become pivotal. Under the proposed model, top players would naturally lose the ability to skip events. For instance, this year, Rory McIlroy skipped four events, three of them being Signature. Similarly, Scottie Scheffler last teed off at the Ryder Cup. He skipped all of the fall stretch events. Not that he needed to play them, as they basically were a last breathing ground for bubble players. But the absence of marquee players like him meant less viewership and attention to such events.

Now, if these changes come in, the season might start mid-February. That will probably be done to avoid conflict with the Super Bowl, something Rolapp has already faced criticism for. Overall, the Tour might see a run from February to August/September.

That will be a significant shift for him.

Scottie Scheffler’s relaxed freedom at risk?

Scottie Scheffler’s entire rhythm is built around a heavy year start. He typically plays 19-21 events per year, and with these changes, the timings of those events might be affected.

In 2025, he played the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM, then the WM Phoenix Open, and the Genesis Invitational. For Scheffler, these early events help him get the points he needs to dominate later.

If the season doesn’t start until mid-February, Scottie’s favorite hunting grounds would either be removed or he would have to play them as warm-up events. Like he did with the Procore Championship, for Ryder Cup prep. He ended up winning the event, though. But that’s besides the point.

Even now, if he plays a Major, like the Masters, he can choose to skip the next event. But with the new format, he might lose that freedom. At the end of the day, he wants to play against the best players. His winning against the 50th player in the world would not hold that much significance as it would if he won against Rory McIlroy.

McIlroy, for his part, has been advocating for a lesser schedule. He had wanted an NFL-like system for a while, and if this revamp is done, the PGA Tour might see him play more, something that many missed this time. And that is exactly why he gave his nod for such changes.

As Scottie Scheffler said, all of these are loose strings. But discussion is the beginning of a change. Hopefully, we will see one soon.