Scottie Scheffler Shared How ‘Intimidating’ His First Meeting with Wife Meredith Really Was

Wooing the love of his life wasn’t easy, even for the No. 1-ranked golfer. Turning pro back in 2018, Scheffler took just four years to achieve the top rank under the World Golf Ranking. It was in March 2022 that Scottie became the world’s #1-ranked golfer after securing his win in the Masters. However, alongside his reputation for sustained dominance on the course, fans also know him for his playful and spontaneous nature. Moreover, he is a very loving husband and dedicated father. However, he came across differently when his wife, then-girlfriend, first met him in high school.’

Now, years have passed since the two first met. And after the two got married, Scheffler did not shy away from confessing how he was left ‘intimidated’ by his wife at first. Back in 2023, when the couple sat for a candid interview, and Meredith was sharing how the two first met, Scheffler wittily added, “I was intimidated.” Referring to the host, he further hilariously added, “Can’t you tell how intimidating she is?”

Scottie Scheffler met his wife, Meredith, for the first time when the duo was studying at Highland Park High School. Later, it was during their senior year that the two started dating each other. When Scheffler joined the University of Texas after his high school days were over, the duo continued to nurture their bond while staying in a long-distance relationship. However, finally, the two got engaged in the early summer of 2020.

Sharing how Scheffler has changed a lot over the years, his wife added, “He was a lot more shy when we first met. And then, now I’m like, he’s the weirdest person I know.” Showering praises and love for her husband, the proud wife further added, “I always thought he…had a super humble ambiance about him. That he was just a really down-to-earth guy who doesn’t take himself too seriously. Even when he had amazing accomplishments, that wasn’t the most important thing about him. That was probably my first reaction to him.”

It wasn’t exactly a cake walk for Scheffler to win over Meredith as he once revealed, “When I first got to college, I was trying to date this girl whose name was Meredith, and I would come out to the course and if she shot me a text or gave me a phone call, I would pick it up. I was still trying to woo her at that point. And I would get a little distracted when it came to practicing.” However, later Meredith added how she, too, was attracted to the young American rising golfer.

How Scottie Scheffler’s sweet TV surprise won over wife Meredith’s heart

Scottie Scheffler’s wife, Meredith, knew the golfer right from when they were at Highland Park High School. However, back then, she did not have the full knowledge of how great Scheffler was. Instead, Meredith was just of the opinion that her then-boyfriend was good at playing golf. But all of that changed when Meredith spotted the golfing legend in a television commercial.

Reuters Golf – The Masters – Augusta National Golf Club – Augusta, Georgia, U.S. – April 10, 2022 Scottie Scheffler of the U.S. celebrates with his wife Meredith Scudder after winning The Masters REUTERS/Brian Snyder

In 2013, Scheffler clinched the US Junior, and in the following year, the iconic golfer was listed to play in the Byron Nelson. Right around that time, the US golfer paid a visit to Meredith’s house. And as he was having a conversation with her father, a commercial featuring Scheffler popped up on the television. Immediately, Meredith took note of this and was seemingly impressed watching her boyfriend on TV.

Recalling the incident during his 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions appearance, Scheffler narrated, “I won the U.S. Junior in 2013, and in 2014, I had the opportunity to play in the Byron Nelson as a high school student. I was at [Meredith’s] house one day, we were hanging out with her dad or something, and the commercial came on TV. And she was kind of looking around. She was like, ‘Wait a minute, isn’t that next weekend? Isn’t that what you’re doing?’ She’s like, ‘Wow, that’s cool!'”

Thus, as Scheffler’s love story is sure to melt the hearts of the fans, it now remains to be seen how the No. 1-ranked golfer will pace his career in the upcoming days.