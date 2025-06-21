Scottie Scheffler Shows His True Character as ESPN Reporter Gives Him a New Name

“He could…go…all…the…way!” That thundering call didn’t just narrate NFL highlights; it became part of sports culture itself. The voice behind it belongs to one of the most iconic broadcasters in ESPN history. He’s a six-time National Sportscaster of the Year. He’s been inducted into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame, the National Sports Media Association Hall of Fame, and the Cable Hall of Fame. A man who’s worked nearly every Super Bowl in ESPN’s run.

That would be Chris Berman. Known to fans simply as “Boomer,” Berman has been with ESPN since its scrappy beginnings in 1979. Now 70 and signed through 2029, he’s on track to become the network’s first 50-year employee. Though he’s stepped back from anchoring major golf championships, his unmistakable presence still echoes from Hawaii to Connecticut—from winning the pro-am at The Sentry in Kapalua with Xander Schauffele to his longtime role as emcee at the Travelers Championship in his home state.

Berman also left a mark on baseball with playful nicknames like “Bert Be Home Blyleven,” “Luis Funky Cold Medina,” and “Oddibe Young Again McDowell.” And yes, he’s still tossing out nicknames like confetti—sometimes improvised, often hilarious, and always vintage Berman. Just ask Scottie Scheffler. It was during the 2022 Travelers Championship, Berman recently shared in an interview with Golfweek, when his nickname magic drifted back to the world of golf. In his role as emcee for the tournament’s media day, Berman tried out a new moniker for the red-hot Scottie Scheffler, then fresh off a breakout season.

“I’ll be better in June,” Berman admitted with a chuckle, “but off the year you had last year, there’s no other way to describe it but ‘Top Scheffler.’ That’s OK? Is that all right for now? Is that like a ball mark on the green?” Scheffler, in classic unbothered cool, gave a wry grin and replied, “That’s great. If it’s good with you, it’s good with me. That’s more your forte than mine.” The moment landed with the same charm as a Berman one-liner—light, self-aware, and unmistakably Boomer. And while ‘Top Scheffler’ may have been an impromptu creation, it was far from Berman’s first foray into golf wordplay. Let’s look at some of his other hilarious nicknames!

Boomer’s golf bag of nicknames

In the same Golfweek interview, Berman opened up about his golf-inspired nicknames, delivered in far more moderation than his football or baseball lore, but always crafted with that same pun-laced flair. Among his earliest golf gems was “Ground Control to David Toms”—a Bowie nod that Toms reportedly enjoyed. Mark Lye became “Mark ‘Unplayable’ Lye”—a golf pun that caused brief confusion until Berman reassured him it wasn’t a jab at his game. Joey Sindelar, a Travelers Pro-Am partner and longtime friend, earned the title “Joey Seven Deadly Sin-delars.”

Some nicknames were born from phonetic misfires, like when Berman mispronounced José María Olazábal as “Oh-loz-a-ball” and dreamed up a joke about penalties. “Shoot, that doesn’t work,” he said after learning the correct pronunciation. Others came from music: “Curtis Strange Brew” or “Addicted to Love” for Davis Love III. For newer stars: “Xander Killing Me Schauffele With His Song,” “Jon CD-Rahm,” “Homa Sweet Homa,” and “Third-Degree Burns.” He’s even texted in new favorites: “Patton ‘Street Car Named’ Kizzire” and “Sahith It’s Not Just the Party, It’s Theegala.” Never mean-spirited, always memorable—Boomer’s nicknames keep golf light, lyrical, and just a little bit louder.