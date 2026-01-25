Scottie Scheffler Slams Club Into the Ground After Missing Crucial Putt at the American Express

Even the best in the world get it wrong sometimes. Scottie Scheffler knows that better than anyone. But on the par-3 13th, he didn’t get it wrong at all. The World No.1 made the right call, hit the right shot, and still watched it slip away.

On Sunday at the Stadium Course at The American Express 2026, he led by three shots at 27-under and faced a big save on the par-3 13th. Scottie missed the green and had to scramble. He clipped a high wedge that landed soft and rolled straight at the cup. The crowd held its breath as it stayed in line, looking perfect, until it drifted just enough to miss.

The PGA Tour’s official social media account shared the clip, but what made it stand out wasn’t just the shot. It was Scottie’s reaction. He flipped his wedge into the air in disbelief, then covered his face with his hands like he couldn’t believe it didn’t fall. The PGA Tour summed it up perfectly in the caption: “Sometimes they just don’t drop, Scottie.”

While the American Express incident was lighthearted, it belongs to a broader narrative of Scheffler’s emotional evolution. During the first round of the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club, after a streak of bogeys left him over par, Scheffler reached the boiling point on the 14th hole. After a poor approach shot, he was seen slamming his iron into the turf—a rare display of aggression from the current World No. 1. Earlier in that same week, on the 9th hole, he simply dropped his club immediately after impact, a sign of resignation that his swing was not producing the desired outcome.

Despite the flying wedge, Scottie Scheffler stayed in total control today. He started Sunday trailing only S.W.Kim by one shot at twenty-one under par and made four birdies in six holes on the early front nine. The world No. 1 first took the lead after hitting his approach on the par-4 seventh inside 2 feet. Then he increased the lead with five more birdies, moving ahead, and was in his crosshairs of PGA Tour win No. 20 around the 16th hole, when he was at the total of 29 under par, tying with Nick Dunlap’s AmEx scoring record at 29 under (and holds a six-shot lead).