Scottie Scheffler ‘Snuck’ Wife Meredith Into Augusta’s Most Exclusive Room Before the Champions Arrived

The Masters and Augusta National are all about tradition. One of the unique but exciting ones among them is the Masters Champions Dinner. When Scottie Scheffler hosted the dinner for the first time, he had to seek help from his wife, Meredith Scheffler. Ahead of the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational, the World No. 1 revealed the reason behind that incident.

“Yeah, I think definitely the first time around, when you’re hosting the dinner, it’s your first time in that room, you don’t really know what to expect. I had no idea what it’s going to be like. The only thing I really knew is where I was going to sit. That’s basically the only thing I knew, sitting next to Mr. Crenshaw and the chairman. So, yeah, I was definitely nervous. I’m not really a super social guy to begin with,” Scottie Scheffler told the media.

“I got there early, checked everything out, kind of snuck Meredith up there, let her see, because she kind of helped me plan out a lot of the food and all that stuff. Obviously, I wanted her to see it, so I kind of snuck her up the back, showed her everything before it got started.”

The Masters Champions Dinner is one of the most exclusive nights in the golf world. Only past champions and the Augusta National Golf Club chairman are allowed to be part of it. No champion can bring along spouses, children, or even fellow professionals to the event.

The dinner is held in the Masters Club Room upstairs at Augusta National. It begins with a group photo at 7:30 p.m. followed by a closed-door meal. This reinforces how unusual any “non-champion” presence would be. But despite all the rules and backdrop, Scottie Scheffler snuck in his wife, Meredith Scheffler.

While it would sound like a breach of rules, the 20x PGA Tour winner actually took Meredith in the room ahead of the dinner. The American professional won the 2022 Masters Tournament. So, he got the opportunity to host the dinner in 2023. The menu included cheeseburger sliders “Scottie-style,” firecracker shrimp, tortilla soup, Texas ribeye steak or blackened redfish, and warm chocolate chip skillet cookies.

As Scheffler revealed, he had no clue what would happen during the night. And on top of that, he is not a very social person. Since he didn’t want to disappoint past champions, he sought his wife’s help in planning the menu and everything else. So he felt like it was only fair to let her see the finished product.

Setting the Masters Champions Dinner is not the only thing Meredith has helped Scottie Scheffler with.

Meredith Scheffler’s sacrifices to support Scottie Scheffler’s career

The World No. 1 believes that his consistency in the game is not because of practice alone. His wife plays a significant role in helping him build that consistency.

Scottie Scheffler explained that if things aren’t right at home, thoughts of the same creep into his mind on the course. However, his wife is very sensible about those things and can quickly sense if there’s something on the 20x PGA Tour winner’s mind. The American professional says that this helps him focus on the game and give it his all.

Besides that, Meredith Scheffler always prioritizes his game despite the responsibility of being the director of a nonprofit. In fact, the 2x Masters champion said that his wife has sacrificed half of her life on the road for him. While Meredith Scheffler never uses the word, her husband believes that it’s her willingness to rearrange her life that makes his elite career possible.

Meredith Scheffler’s support away from the course has quietly shaped Scottie Scheffler’s success. This makes moments like the Champions Dinner story feel even more meaningful. Letting her take a quick look inside Augusta’s most exclusive room was not about bending tradition. It was about acknowledging the person who helped make the night possible.