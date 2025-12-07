brand-logo
Scottie Scheffler Sounds Surprisingly ‘Optimistic’ Despite Falling Short in Hero World Challenge Defense

ByAbhijit Raj

Dec 7, 2025 | 6:07 PM EST

Scottie Scheffler Sounds Surprisingly 'Optimistic' Despite Falling Short in Hero World Challenge Defense

By Abhijit Raj

Dec 7, 2025

What does a T4 finish mean when the world No. 1 treats it like a victory lap? For Scottie Scheffler, the 2025 Hero World Challenge wasn’t about defending a title—it was about confirming progress.

Scheffler finished T4 at 20-under, two shots outside the Hideki Matsuyama-Alex Noren playoff at Albany Golf Club. But his post-round comments revealed a player more focused on process than results.

“This feels more to me like the start of the year than the end of the year,” Scheffler said. After an extended break following the Ryder Cup, he viewed the Bahamas event as a benchmark—a chance to gauge offseason adjustments rather than chase a three-peat.

“Very optimistic,” Scheffler added. “I definitely felt like some of the stuff I’ve been working on the last few weeks I saw some progress here.”

Matsuyama claimed the title in playoff, but Scheffler walked away with something else: confirmation that his reset is working.

