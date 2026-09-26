Scottie Scheffler Speaks Out After Brandt Snedeker Benches Him for Presidents Cup Afternoon Session

Scottie Scheffler had been waiting all morning for his putter to come alive during Saturday four-ball. It finally did on par-four 15th. The World No. 1 scored a birdie to tie the scores. Then Sam Burns and his exceptional iron play on the 16th and 17th secured the victory for the American team. The momentum of that round shifted on the 15th after the 22-time PGA Tour winner’s birdie.

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But just as the two players seemed in perfect sync, with momentum on their side, captain Brandt Snedeker made a tough decision. He decided to sit Scottie Scheffler during the Saturday foursomes and break the pair for the first time in the 2026 Presidents Cup.

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Speaking to the media after his round, the World No. 1 shared his reaction to the news.

“Yeah, our team is a great team, and I’m looking forward to going out and supporting the guys. Yeah, it’ll be fun this afternoon, and yeah, cheer them on, get a little rest,” Scottie Scheffler said about the opportunity to sit out for the first time and be a cheerleader at the biennial event.

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The four-time major winner learned of the decision after his Saturday four-ball round this morning. Brendan Porath, at Medinah, reported that Sam Burns had many follow-up questions about Snedeker’s decision. Scheffler, on the other hand, “looked bemused with a now what do I do look for the afternoon.”

But as the World No. 1 noted, he was okay with getting some rest and having fun. So, he drove away with his wife, Meredith.

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The decision comes as a surprise because Scheffler’s birdie on the 15th energized both the crowd and the players. The crowd responded with a loud roar, as everyone felt a new energy that could potentially narrow the large point gap between the two teams.

“His birdie at 15 completely flipped that match, woke up the crowds and maybe himself, and then Burns impressively cleaned it up on 16 and 17 for the point,” Porath reported.

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The United States entered Saturday needing a response after the International team swept Friday’s five foursomes matches and got a 7-3 lead. Snedeker again paired Scheffler with Burns. The duo took a lead on the third, but the International team erased it on the seventh hole. The Americans got a lead on the ninth, and the International team again erased it on the tenth. But the International team then took its first lead of the round on the par-three 13th after Hideki Matsuyama’s birdie putt.

Scottie Scheffler’s birdie on the 15th helped tie the score again. But he will still have to sit out the foursomes. There could be many reasons the captain made that decision. The biggest could be his historical record in foursomes. Before entering this year’s biennial event, his foursomes record across the Presidents Cup and the Ryder Cup was 1-7-0. He added another defeat yesterday when he and Sam Burns lost to the duo of Correy Conners and Nick Taylor.

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As for the new pairings, Sam Burns will now pair up with Wyndham Clark to take on Min Woo Lee and Ryan Fox. As Burns said, the two have played a lot of golf together. They are going to grab a bite together before their Saturday foursomes match to get that chemistry flowing.

Only time will tell whether it’s a good decision, but there’s no denying Scottie Scheffler’s team event numbers aren’t good at all. And there’s a reason behind it.

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Scottie Scheffler’s dad flags pressure issues at team events

On the Rex and Lav Podcast, Rex Hoggard described an interaction with the 30-year-old’s dad, Scott Scheffler.

“You and I were walking with Scott Scheffler, Scottie’s Dad,” Rex Hoggard said. “He said Scottie needs to relax; he needs to go and pretend this is a normal round of golf. I think when he puts the flag on either here or at the Ryder Cup, there is so much pressure that comes with that.”

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With a combined record of 6-11-4 at team events ahead of the 2026 Presidents Cup, Scottie Scheffler is certainly not doing that well in these matches. As his dad revealed, he puts a lot of pressure on himself. And the crowd does the same. Since he is the World No. 1, everyone expects him to win points for his team.

That’s the narrative for the Presidents Cup 2026, too. In fact, Gary Woodland himself said he is the team leader. What he does and how he performs could significantly influence the rest of the team. Brand Snedeker was also aware of this pressure. During a pre-tournament event, he said he did not want Scheffler to take on any burden. But that comment alone proves the burden and expectations he faces.

That pressure may help explain why Snedeker gave Scottie Scheffler the afternoon off. For now, Scheffler appears comfortable with the decision, leaving the focus on whether the rest will help him return refreshed for the Sunday singles.