Scottie Scheffler Spills True Feelings About Fill-In After $3.6 Million Miss

Scottie Scheffler has enjoyed a dominant stretch on the PGA Tour, and we know the partnership with his longtime caddie, Ted Scott, has played a crucial role in it. Scott has been on Scottie Scheffler’s bag since 2021 and has been with him through all of his 17 PGA Tour wins. But during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Scheffler found himself without his trusted looper. Even with Scott absent, Scheffler managed to have a familiar face on his bag, and he opened up about the experience, revealing his true feelings on the temporary switch.

Scottie Scheffler started the week strong and consistent at TPC Southwind, opening with rounds of 3-under, 4-under, and 5-under par, positioning himself firmly in contention. But in the final round, he shot 3-under par, finishing just one shot behind the winner, Justin Rose. While Ted Scott was on his bag for the first three days, he had to return home unexpectedly to deal with a private family matter.

Stepping in for the final round at the last moment was Brad Payne, and this was not the first time he had filled in for Ted Scott. Even during last year’s PGA Championship, Ted Scott had to travel back to the UK for one of his children’s graduations, and Payne stepped in during the third round.

When asked about Payne’s performance in the final round in Memphis, Scheffler said, “He did good. Brad has stepped in before. He’s a great friend and he does a good job keeping me company out there.” Despite losing the title so narrowly, Scheffler couldn’t help but be appreciative of Payne in the post-round press conference, who is both a friend and mentor to Scottie Scheffler.

Payne brings a wealth of experience to the bag, having caddied for multiple PGA Tour players, including Paul Stankowski. As a former collegiate golfer at Pepperdine, Payne earned three top-three finishes in the West Coast Conference Men’s Golf Championship from 1989 to 1991, adding further depth to his role as both a caddie and mentor.

Brad Payne serves as a chaplain to PGA Tour players through his work with the College Golf Fellowship and resides in Dallas, which is home to Scottie Scheffler, too. And since Payne has caddied for Scheffler before, his calming influence and familiarity with Scheffler’s game allowed for a smooth transition during the high-stakes final round in Memphis. His ability to step in seamlessly, just as he had during last year’s PGA Championship, speaks not only of his credibility but also of the level of trust Scottie Scheffler places in him when Ted Scott isn’t available.

The final round in Memphis may have ended without a win for Scheffler, but it offered a rare glimpse into just how significant Ted Scott’s presence truly is, both inside the ropes and beyond.

Scottie Scheffler and Ted Scott’s partnership

Scottie Scheffler’s third-place finish at TPC Southwind was his 12th consecutive top-10 finish and 14th of the season. While Ted Scott missed being on his bag on Sunday, his absence was a reminder of just how instrumental he has been in Scheffler’s remarkable run. Since joining forces in late 2021, Scott and Scheffler have formed one of the most successful and steady partnerships on the PGA Tour. From their first win together at the 2022 WM Phoenix Open to four major titles together, including the most recent at the 2025 Open, Scott’s influence has been clear.

Not just the wins, but their partnership has been fruitful to both of their bank accounts. Scheffler’s remarkable run has made him a household name and pushed his 2025 earnings over $19 million, but it’s also paid major dividends for Scott, who reportedly earned over $310,000 for his role in Scheffler’s Open Championship win. With that, his estimated earnings are between $1.6 and $2 million this year alone. Since 2022, Scott’s estimated earnings have reached an eye-popping $9 million, thanks to Scheffler’s staggering career total of over $90 million, which now ranks fourth on the PGA Tour’s all-time earnings list. Scottie Scheffler’s trust in Ted Scott has made him an integral part of one of golf’s most successful partnerships, and it’s proof that the man behind the bag is just as essential as the player himself.