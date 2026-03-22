Scottie Scheffler Takes Drastically Different Approach Than Rory McIlroy to Get Ready for the Masters

The Masters 2026 is drawing closer, and there’s curiosity about how each golfer is preparing for the season’s first major. And, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, two of golf’s biggest stars, are taking sharply different routes, making the contrast hard to ignore.

Scottie Scheffler is confirmed to play at next week’s Texas Children’s Houston Open 2026. His participation was reported by Underdog Golf in an X post.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Notables in field for next week’s Houston Open: Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Chris Gotterup, Ben Griffin, Jake Knapp, Rickie Fowler, Shane Lowry, Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Will Zalatoris (ankle), Ryan Fox (illness),” the post read.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rory McIlroy, on the other hand, has decided not to participate. His message confirms that he won’t be playing in the 2026 Valero Texas Open either.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think the Masters is going to be my next event,” the Northern Irishman said when asked about his pre-Masters schedule after his TGL team won the semi-finals on March 17, 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the 29x PGA Tour winner has not shared a specific reason, his health could be why he won’t play in any other event before the 2026 Masters. He is struggling with back issues, which were evident after his withdrawal from the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational.

He was through Round 2 on Friday and had made the cut. However, he decided not to play over the weekend due to lower back pain. He was suffering the same issues at the Players Championship 2026, too. Despite the pain, the 5x major champion played the event and finished at T46 after an even-par 288.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scottie Scheffler, on the other hand, is not facing any health issues. And to make things easier, he is a Texas resident. Born in New Jersey, the World No. 1 moved to Dallas when he was 6. The Memorial Park Golf Course, which is hosting the event, is just 240 miles southeast of his residence. This makes things a little easier for the 20x PGA Tour winner to participate in the Texas Children’s Houston Open and still get enough rest before the 2026 Masters.

Regardless of how they prepare and which events they play in the next few weeks, they will face off at the 2026 Masters. While the competition on the course is yet to come, the Northern Irishman has won an off-course competition among fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rory McIlroy’s Masters Champions Dinner Menu gets a green flag

Every year before Masters Week, the previous year’s Masters winner throws a dinner. Scottie Scheffler won the Masters in 2024 and was tasked with deciding the 2025 Masters Champions Dinner’s menu. He went with cheeseburger sliders, firecracker shrimp, meatballs, chili, ribeye/redfish, and a chocolate cookie.

Then, in 2025, Rory McIlroy won and completed his career Grand Slam. Thus, it was his turn to decide on the menu and host dinner this year. His choices are rather fascinating.

ADVERTISEMENT

The appetizers include peach & ricotta flatbread, rock shrimp tempura, bacon-wrapped dates, and grilled elk sliders. After that, the first course features yellowfin tuna carpaccio with foie gras. Wagyu filet mignon or seared salmon with Irish champ, Brussels sprouts, glazed carrots, and Vidalia onion rings are among the mains. Dessert includes sticky toffee pudding with vanilla ice cream and toffee sauce.

The Masters Champions Dinner 2026 will also serve champagne and wine. The beverages feature a 2015 Salon Brut champagne, a 2022 Domaine Leflaive Batard Montrachet, a 1990 Chateau Lafite Rothschild, and a 1989 Chateau D’Yquem dessert wine.

Fans have sided with Rory McIlroy’s menu. Scheffler faced a lot of criticism, with fans saying he opted for comfort food. However, the Northern Irishman has received accolades for his hands-on approach to his choices. Fans praised him with reactions like “Finally an adult menu. 🔥” and “That’s a strong foursome of wine to wash it all down.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Away from the course, Rory McIlroy has edged ahead in the battle of perception. It remains to be seen whether that off-course momentum carries into Augusta. Regardless, their contrasting preparation sets up an intriguing showdown at the Masters.