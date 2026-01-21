Scottie Scheffler Takes Side With Blunt 12-Word Message Days After Brooks Koepka’s Return Announcement

Scottie Scheffler welcomed Brooks Koepka back to the PGA Tour on Tuesday. Twelve words. No qualifications. No acknowledgment of the players whose field spots just got tighter.

“I think it’s good for the Tour, especially in the long run,” Scheffler said on SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio’s “Katrek & Maginnes On Tap.”

The World No. 1 framed Koepka’s return through the lens of competition, not consequence.

“I love being able to compete against him, and I’m looking forward to getting to do that a lot more often this year,” Scheffler added.

Koepka becomes the first player to return via the PGA Tour’s Returning Member Program, announced January 12, 2026. He’ll tee it up at the Farmers Insurance Open on January 29.

The program’s eligibility criteria—limited to Major or Players Championship winners between 2022 and 2025—opens the door for Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, and Cameron Smith to follow.