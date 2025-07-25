Scottie Scheffler to Finally Get Rid of ‘Boring’ Tag After Making 6.1 Million Record for The Open

It is very rare to see Scottie Scheffler celebrate a birdie, whether it’s in a major championship or a regular PGA Tour event. It’s because, as Scheffler has reiterated several times, he is already thinking of the next shot. The point is, it’s in Scheffler’s nature to stay “grounded,” a habit that fans believe makes golf incredibly “boring” to watch, with one fan at The Open Championship even going as far as to say, “Imagine this finish today without Scheffler ruining it for everyone. Could have been an all timer.” Yet, The Open numbers during Scottie Scheffler’s win are entirely in his favor.

Even the event’s viewership numbers continued to impress, with NBC and Peacock combining to average 3.6 million viewers over the weekend, a 24% increase compared to 2024. These ratings mark the highest for The Open Championship since 2022 at St Andrews. In the UK, Sky Sports recorded its most-watched The Open ever, with 21.2 million viewer hours, a 36% year-on-year increase. The final round was Sky’s second-largest Sunday audience since 2021. In the US, NBC/Peacock’s final round coverage averaged 4.1 million viewers, peaking at over 6.1 million, making NBC Sports’ coverage the most-watched since 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

When it comes to social media, the impact was substantial, with nearly 400,000 new followers gained, a 178% increase from 2024. The event generated over 436 million views across platforms, reaching key milestones, including 795,000 followers on Instagram. In fact, a total of 278,000 fans attended The Open. Has he finally gotten rid of the “boring” tag? The numbers suggest so!

Of course, this comes as a welcome relief following several disappointments Scheffler has faced over viewership numbers in recent times. At the 2025 Travelers Championship, for instance, Keegan Bradley’s win drew a record-breaking audience, with CBS reporting 3.519 million viewers. This marked a significant 35% increase in viewership compared to Scottie Scheffler’s victory at the same tournament in 2024, which attracted 2.607 million viewers. A month following that number, however, Scottie Scheffler’s run at The Open can be considered one for the history books, even if the fans call him “boring.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In defense of Scottie Scheffler’s “boring” golf by Max Homa

In 2024, PGA Tour pro Max Homa came to Scottie Scheffler’s defense after some people labeled the World No. 1 golfer as “boring.” Speaking at the 2024 PLAYERS Championship pre-tournament press conference, Homa was asked about Scheffler’s ability to remain under the radar, despite his impressive golfing skills. Homa attributed this to Scheffler’s grounded personality and values, saying, “Part of it is I think he’s just an incredibly grounded person. He’s not going to intentionally put himself in the limelight because his values are great. He’s an amazing husband, future father. He’s just a great guy.”

Scheffler’s own comments on staying grounded shed more light on his perspective. He credited his faith and family for keeping him level-headed, mentioning that his parents, wife, and friends are supportive but not fixated on his golfing success. As he put it, “I’m surrounded by a lot of people that really don’t care very much whether or not I won last week.” “Grounded” accurately describes Scheffler, who takes pride in being World No. 1 while also finding comfort in the understanding that his value isn’t solely determined by his ranking.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, Homa took issue with the notion that Scheffler’s low-key demeanor makes him boring. “I saw somebody on the internet say he’s boring,” Homa said. “I would imagine that’s what you would dream of, to become the best player in the world and someone who is going to set records and win a bunch of majors. You want to play as boring of golf as you can, you want it to be as even-keeled as you can. “

Homa believes that Scheffler’s understated nature is actually a testament to his greatness and that fans will come to appreciate his personality and golfing skills over time. “I think the more people listen to him talk, the more they’ll become a massive fan of him,” Homa said. The golf world is a fan of Scottie Scheffler, yet Max Homa spoke too soon when it comes to the “boring” tag. However, hopefully, in time, the golf world will stop doing that!