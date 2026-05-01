Scottie Scheffler Told to Learn from Jordan Spieth as ‘Hostile’ Exchange With Reporter Enrages Fans

Golf analyst Jamie Kennedy did not mince his words as he shared a comparative clip on X. He posted a split-screen video of two players, Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler, at the Cadillac Championship media backdrop, where they were asked the same question about LIV golfers’ PGA Tour futures. And, notably, Scheffler’s attitude while answering didn’t sit right with Kennedy.

“What’s up with Scottie? Undoubtedly the best golfer in the world, but increasingly hostile to the media,” he captioned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scheffler’s response, however blunt, wasn’t entirely out of character; he has consistently sidestepped questions tied to LIV Golf and the sport’s broader politics, rarely committing to a firm stance.

“Just got off the golf course. I don’t know what you want from me,” Scheffler said on Thursday when asked if LIV golfers should be penalized or not.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spieth, by contrast, addressed the question head-on:

“I’m not sure, you know, I’m not sure if it should be the same for everyone. I know all the franchises were given out, you know, a couple of months ago. And Brooks, Brooks took them up on it. So I’m not sure what would now change, obviously, if it—and I don’t even know if that doesn’t necessarily mean that LIV is not going to still move on too. So I think there are just too many unknowns for me to have a good gauge on what happened there.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jordan Spieth also acknowledged that not every player returning from LIV Golf is in the same situation. He pointed out that Koepka had accepted the PGA Tour’s reinstatement pathway, while Patrick Reed had not qualified for the same route. He went further, raising questions about players who had filed lawsuits over the terms while also making it clear that he is not among those making the decisions.

ADVERTISEMENT

These contrasting answers perhaps explain why Jamie Kennedy raised the question of whether Scottie Scheffler’s stance with the media is becoming more ‘hostile,’ a point that has only fueled further discussion online.

The media’s question came after the Public Investment Fund confirmed it was withdrawing financial backing from LIV Golf, effectively pulling the rug from under the $5 billion experiment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, this is not the first time Scottie Scheffler has been kind of blunt with the media. At The Masters just a few weeks ago, Jason Sobel of SiriusXM and CBS Sports asked him how much better his third-round 65 could have been. A fairly standard question. Scheffler’s response was immediate.

“That’s just a terrible question. Next question. Awful,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He did soften a few seconds later, admitting it wasn’t that bad and apologizing, but the moment had already stirred controversy. Earlier this season at The Genesis Invitational, a reporter brought up a 2024 incident where Scheffler had thrown his ball in frustration at Riviera Country Club. He responded with a deadpan “stupid question,” framing it jokingly, but it again drew a reaction from the audience.

Fans have begun to take note, and the conversation online suggests the reactions are becoming as much a part of the story as the answers themselves.

Fans fume as Scottie Scheffler’s media hostility draws an unflattering comparison

“This hints at why I can be hostile to Scottie. You have certain responsibilities as one of the top players on tour that he avoids. Jordan Spieth has ALWAYS owned this (and traveled the 🌎), and why he’s one of the handful of guys I like left on the @PGATOUR.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The comment carries some history. Spieth was elected by PGA Tour membership to chair the Player Advisory Council in 2018, a body that advises the Tour’s policy board on issues affecting its members. It is a role that reflects how his peers view him, someone willing to sit in uncomfortable rooms and engage with difficult questions on behalf of the sport.

That reputation has carried into 2026. After a players-only meeting involving Tiger Woods and commissioner Jay Monahan at the Hero World Challenge, it was Spieth who stepped forward to brief reporters on what had been discussed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another fan wrote, “People forget, because he wins so much, how insufferable Scottie is when he isn’t winning often, not only to the media but also throwing fits on the course.”

On record, Scheffler’s achievements are impressive and hard to match. He has four major championships, 20 PGA Tour wins, and has held the World No. 1 ranking. However, his behavior during challenging moments has become increasingly noticeable.

At the 2025 Players Championship, after his approach shot from 149 yards was affected by the wind and ended up on the 18th green, Scheffler expressed his frustration and angrily tossed his club to the ground.

Another fan took it to the platform and added, “Agree. Scottie has definitely changed in his demeanor, and not for the better.”

Earlier in the same year, at the WM Phoenix Open, he reacted similarly by striking his bag in frustration after a poor shot, knocking it completely over.

Another fan pointed to the on-course context and wrote, “The difference? One shot -7 and is one off the lead (Spieth), and the other carded -1 and struggled around the course (Scheffler). It’s the same difference in interviewing coaches after a game. Vastly different between winning and losing coaches.”

For Scottie Scheffler, it was not an ideal day. He made three birdies in his opening five holes, then stalled, with back-to-back bogeys on 10 and 11 and no further gains, signing for a 71, seven shots back. It marked the sixth time in his last eight starts that he failed to break into the top 20 after an opening round.

On the other side, Jordan Spieth was coming off a 65 that left him within touching distance of leader Cameron Young. For that fan, the frustration Scheffler showed at the microphone aligned with a familiar pattern, one that tends to surface when the scorecard is not going his way.