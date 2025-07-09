Scottie Scheffler Uninterested in Doing What Rory McIlroy Demanded More PGA Tour Pros Do to Grow the Game

For Rory McIlroy, one of the major ways of growing the game of golf is to take it worldwide. Simple as that. Ahead of the 2025 PLAYERS Championship, the Irishman shared his thoughts on the topic and said, “My thing is for golf to stay where it is and be relevant, it needs to be … worldwide, it’s a year-round calendar. Golf isn’t just played in America.” His point? Bring more news-worthy events and names to other continents; however, Scottie Scheffler does not feel the same.

Currently gearing up for the upcoming 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, a jointly sanctioned event by the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour, Scottie Scheffler shared his thoughts on how important the “global aspect of it” is to his career. Answering the question, Scheffler replied, “I haven’t really played too much golf internationally. I always come over here and try to play this tournament and The Open Championship. I haven’t played in Asia or Australia yet as a professional.”

And, true to his words, the limited appearance has affected his international runs. For instance, in his two Scottish Open appearances, Scheffler has only achieved a top-10 once (2023, T3). Despite this, Scheffler says, “Really, with the way our schedule is on Tour, the thing that’s most important to me is my time at home. It would be wonderful to be able to play an international schedule, but right now we play most of our tournaments in the States and I come over here for these few weeks.”

The Genesis Scottish Open, co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and PGA Tour for the past four years, has been instrumental in drawing top talent to the event. Despite the history, Scheffler continued, “For me, it’s important to get time at home because that’s my priority and playing tournaments that I can.”

And here’s the thing: Scottie Scheffler has always been open about the importance of his family. Take, for instance, his 2024 Masters win. During a Sunday press conference, Scheffler admitted, “I’m trying to answer your questions and I’m trying to get home.” And that happened when Scheffler won on the American ground!

So, it goes without saying where Scheffler’s priorities lie. Will he participate in more international events, like the Genesis Scottish Open, in upcoming years? That will be interesting to see. However, Scheffler’s attitude might be slightly magnified, given that his family is present at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Scottie Scheffler’s family is present for his third Genesis Scottish Open run

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler returned to the Renaissance Club on Tuesday, nearly two weeks after he last competed at the Travelers Championship, where he finished T6. This visit held special meaning because his entire family joined him. Scheffler entered the course carrying his son Bennett, with his wife Meredith by his side.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Scheffler shared his thoughts on how significant it is to spend time with his family at this event. “This is a fun week for us. We get to stay very close to the course. So it’s nice for them to be able to walk out and hang out with me for a couple holes. That’s something we very rarely get to do. Yesterday, there were no fans, so it was nice to relax and have Meredith come and hang for a couple holes. At tournament weeks, you don’t get a bunch of time at home so it’s nice for them to come out and hang out a little bit.”

He added, “My family is my priority and there will be times later in my career where I have hopefully some free time. But if my wife and son are here, I want to spend time with them instead.” However, Scheffler, who will play alongside defending champion Robert MacIntyre and 2024 runner-up Adam Scott in the first two rounds, also emphasized that he’s living in the moment and not looking ahead to next week.

In his Wednesday press conference, he also added, “This is an important tournament for me, and this is a tournament I want to play well in. And if I wanted to just do preparation, I would have gone and played some other golf courses for fun.” So, for Scottie Scheffler, it looks like his golf schedule is pretty sorted.