Scottie Scheffler Uses His Platform to Highlight Unsung PGA Tour Hero Most Players Rarely Credit

Scottie Scheffler is known not only for his dominance on the golf course but also for his humility away from it. This time, the world No. 1 is using his influence to shine the spotlight on someone whose behind-the-scenes impact on the PGA Tours often goes unnoticed and uncredited by most players. In doing so, Scheffler offers fans a rare look at one of the key people who quietly help shape success at the highest level of professional golf.

The ‘unsung hero’ is the TaylorMade Tour Senior Manager, Adrian Rietveld. While speaking on the 828th episode of the Fore Play Podcast Plus, Scottie Scheffler had heaps of praise for Rietveld.

“Adrian’s been amazing for me. I don’t know if I could have won the PGA Championship without Adrian. I mean, Adrian took a look at my driver does all the testing. He’s like, ‘Hey, this thing’s going to fail soon. Like we need to get something in place so when it does fail, we’re ready,’” said Scheffler.

He further added, “And sure enough, I use it for a couple more weeks, it fails at the PGA. But when Adrian told me that, we did our prep work. We got our driver ready. He did all the work. He got the driver. Gives me the chance. He got it. He got it fit for me.”

Scottie Scheffler of the United States hits a tee shot on the tenth hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at the Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course in Orlando.

Adrian Rietveld is one of the most talented celebrity fitting experts of modern-day golf. Rietveld is currently serving the role of the Senior Manager for Global Tour Operations for TaylorMade Golf. Apart from this, he is also the equipment specialist for a number of top PGA Tour players like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, and Tommy Fleetwood.

But for Scheffler, his relationship with Rietveld runs pretty deep. Recalling how his equipment specialist has significantly improved his game, the world number 1 pointed out how TaylorMade made him a Spider Tour X L-Neck putter. This helped Scheffler attain a better visual alignment to strike the ball consistently on the center of the face.

“And if I didn’t have the relationship that I have with Adrian, if he didn’t work as hard as he does, if TaylorMade didn’t do all the stuff they do behind the scenes, it would have been a really tough thing for me to manage. Especially, not having the relationship with a great company like TaylorMade. So, I’m very thankful for their support. They make a great product, and they work really hard doing it,” Scheffler added.

Surely, soon after Rietveld fine-tuned Scheffler’s equipment, he went on to play some formidable golf. With four major championships to his name, Scheffler is on the verge of achieving his Career Grand Slam in 2026.

The World No. 1 also voiced his support for Brooks Koepka following his reinstatement.

Scottie Scheffler backs Brooks Koepka’s PGA Tour return amid backlash

Brooks Koepka’s return to the PGA Tour after almost four years created ripples in the golf world. Reports were making headlines about how Koepka might not be allowed to play under the PGA before August 2026, as the policy of the PGA Tour demanded the same. However, the Returning Member Program, which was recently introduced under Brian Rolapp, made his comeback possible. Following such an update on January 12, many have voiced their discontent regarding the matter. Amid this, Scheffler shared his take on the scenario with golf expert Colt Knost.

Scottie Scheffler of the United States during the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning the final round of the 2024 Masters Golf Tournament on April 14, 2024, in Augusta.

Colt Knost of the Golf Subpar podcast reflected on his conversation with Scheffler and shared, “With this news, there’s going to be guys that are pi***d off. There are going to be guys who are fine with it. And you mentioned Scottie Scheffler. I was texting with him once this news broke, and I said, ‘What do you think?’ He goes, ‘I think it was a smart move.”

Knost added how such a take coming from the top-ranked golfer in the world really proves how he is not affected by the rise in competition on the greens. It is also to be noted that golfing legend Tiger Woods played a key role in Koepka’s reinstatement. Now, as Koepka gears up to tee off at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, fans will wait to witness what 2026 unravels with time.