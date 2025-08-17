Scottie Scheffler vs Robert MacIntyre Net Worth 2025: Who Is the Richer Golf Pro?

When it comes to professional golf, talent and winnings go hand in hand, but the financial chasm between players can be huge. With this sport being one of the highest-paying in the world, pro players inevitably earn an eye-watering amount of money in every single event. In 2025, two names stand out in the money game: Scottie Scheffler, the American PGA Tour powerhouse, and Robert MacIntyre, the Scottish rising star making waves on both sides of the Atlantic. But when you stack up their net worths and earnings, the numbers tell a clear story. Let’s have a look.

Scottie Scheffler has been on an absolute tear since joining the PGA Tour in 2020. Over just five years, he’s amassed 17 PGA Tour wins— including four major championship wins—cementing himself as one of the most dominant forces in golf and the next GOAT of the game. Till now, he’s made the cut 128 times, out of the 147 events played, with finishing as runner-up 10 times and achieving a top-10 finish 73 times!

When it comes to money, Scheffler’s numbers are jaw-dropping. As of 2025, his official season earnings already sit at $20.3 million, contributing to a cumulative official total of $92.1 million. He added more to his bank with every single tournament that he won this year. At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, his victory got him $1.7 million, while triumphing at the PGA Championship added a massive $3.4 million to his earnings.

The highest prize money he earned — $4 million — was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he defended his title with a final-round 70 to win by four strokes over Ben Griffin. This marked his 16th career PGA Tour title and crowned him as the first player to defend the Memorial since Tiger Woods (1999-2001). To cap it off, his win at the Open Championship brought in another $3.1 million, cementing his status as the second-highest-earning golfer of the year after Jon Rahm.

While Scheffler has dominated the US money scene, in Europe, Robert MacIntyre has followed a different, steady path. Turning professional in 2017 and joining the PGA Tour in 2024, the Scotsman has accumulated $13.66 million in earnings with two wins on the tour and three international victories. In the 75 events he has played so far, he’s made the cut in 58 and achieved fifteen top-10 finishes.

So far in 2025, MacIntyre has earned $5.8 million, with mixed results overall. Out of 21 events, he made the cut at 19 and secured five top-10 finishes. He finished as runner-up at the US Open, pocketing a massive $2.3 million. Some of his other notable paydays included $451,250 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational for a 9th-place finish, $451,833 at The Open Championship for a T7, and a whopping $731,250 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he also finished 9th.

These figures clearly state that Scottie Scheffler outpaces Robert MacIntyre in terms of prize money. Several factors contribute to these, such as the unmatched prize money offered by the PGA Tour, particularly for majors and marquee events. These are the events where Scheffler has demonstrated clear dominance, placing him far ahead of his peers. MacIntyre, though talented, has had fewer victories and competed in events with smaller prize pools.

But these winnings aren’t the only way they’ve amassed wealth. There’s another pathway through which golfers fill their coffers.

Sponsorships and Endorsements: Scottie Scheffler vs Robert MacIntyre

Sponsorships and brand endorsements often contribute significantly to a player’s earnings, often rivaling prize money itself. In 2025, both Scottie Scheffler and Robert MacIntyre capitalized heavily on them.

Off the course, Scheffler’s earnings soar even higher thanks to lucrative sponsorships and endorsements. Nike outfits him head to toe, and in 2025, the brand collaborated with him to create the custom Victory Pro 4 golf shoes, tailored specifically to his footwork.

After Scheffler won the Open Championship in July 2025, Nike sent a congratulatory message stating, “Priorities unchanged. Another major secured. The wins keep coming on and off the course for Scottie Scheffler,” with a picture of him and his son Bennett.

Then there is TaylorMade, which supplies all of his clubs and balls, and has made Scheffler one of the brand’s premier ambassadors. Rolex, meanwhile, features him in its global campaigns. Additional partners such as NetJets, Veritex Community Bank, and GolfForever further diversify his portfolio. Collectively, these brands —especially deals with Nike, TaylorMade, and Rolex — push Scheffler’s off-course earnings to a staggering estimated $20-$28 million in 2025.

On the other hand, Robert MacIntyre also has several major sponsorships and endorsements to his name. Nike Gold outfits him in high-performance apparel and footwear for every event under a multi-year deal. “It’s reassuring to know that they will be there to support me wherever I am playing in the world,” he had said upon joining hands with Nike in 2022.

Then there is Titleist, who provide its golf balls, wedges, and some bag equipment, complemented by TaylorMade’s drivers, woods, and custom-fit clubs. New partnerships in 2025 include Elijah Craig Bourbon, which placed its logo on MacIntyre’s bag, Discovery Land Company, and Mastercard. He also has BMW and Arnold Clark on his sponsorship roster, as well as Galvin Green, which is a historical apparel sponsor in the UK and Europe. Taken together, these partnerships are estimated to have brought MacIntyre between $1.5 million and $3 million in 2025 alone.

Here, too, Scheffler dominated MacIntyre, turning his star power into tens of millions. MacIntyre’s endorsements are solid, but they reflect a rising profile still building momentum. What do you think about their brand portfolios—whose lineup impresses you more? Let us know in the comments below.