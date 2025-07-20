Scottie Scheffler vs Rory McIlroy Net Worth 2025: Who Is the Richer Golfer?

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are two names currently ruling the world of golf. Both golfers have a litany of performances speaking for their amazing talent. Their impressive performances on the course have translated to significant earnings, with Scheffler leading the pack with an estimated $97 million in 2025, according to Forbes, and McIlroy close behind with estimated earnings of $84 million.

A closer look at their earnings reveals that Scheffler’s dominance on the course has clearly paid off. His on-course earnings have been impressive, with over $29 million in 2024 alone. In contrast, McIlroy has earned over $100 million in career prize money, showcasing his consistent success over the years. Scheffler’s net worth is estimated to be around $110 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, which is up by $20 million from June 2024.

Forbes has him as the fourth-highest paid golfer in 2024 and the 14th-highest paid athlete in 2025, with $30 million of his earnings coming from off-the-field endorsements. McIlroy’s net worth, on the other hand, is estimated to be around $250 million as of April 2025, according to Celebrity Net Worth. McIlroy’s Masters win in 2025 was a notable achievement, where he earned a massive $4,200,000 paycheck. “It feels incredible,” McIlroy said after his Masters win. “This is my 17th time here, and I started to wonder if it would ever be my time.”

Both golfers continue to dominate the sport, with their impressive track records and marketability, it’s no surprise that both golfers have secured lucrative endorsement deals.

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy’s endorsement deals

Rory McIlroy’s endorsement deals are a significant chunk of his estimated $250 million net worth. He’s partnered with major brands like Omega, TaylorMade, Nike, and Optum, with his Nike deal alone worth around $100 million. McIlroy’s partnership with TaylorMade is also worth a pretty penny, and he’s been vocal about his excitement, saying, “My future rests firmly in my hands — that’s why I choose TaylorMade.” These partnerships have not only boosted his bank account but also cemented his status as one of the most marketable golfers in the game.

Scottie Scheffler’s endorsement portfolio is equally impressive. He’s partnered with Nike for his apparel, rocking their gear from shirts to shoes, and TaylorMade for his clubs and golf balls. His bag is even sponsored, sporting the TaylorMade branding. Scheffler’s also teamed up with Rolex and NetJets, showing that his appeal extends beyond the course. With his calm personality and clean image, he’s landed some “sweet” off-course partnerships that go beyond just slapping logos on his hat. These deals aren’t just business; they’re built on shared values and a mutual desire to shine.

As these two golf superstars continue to dominate the greens, their endorsement empires are likely to keep growing.