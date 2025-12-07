Scottie Scheffler vs Tommy Fleetwood Net Worth Comparison: Who’s Richer in 2025?

Golf Tips Handbook: Your Free Guide Awaits Unlock our Exclusive Golf Tips Handbook- a curated collection of the smartest, most practical lessons we’ve published this year. Download now

The 2025 golf season felt like a thriller starring two very different characters. One player played like a relentless machine and collected trophies and checks all the way through August, while the other one played the role of a sniper who waited all year for the perfect moment to strike gold. Scottie Scheffler is the first player, and the other one was Tommy Fleetwood. Scheffler produced a dominant season, winning six times, 2 of which were majors. Fleetwood earned his first PGA Tour win at the Tour Championship. But their paths to wealth looked completely different, and we dug into every dollar earned to see which golfer actually walked away with the heavier wallet.

Scottie Scheffler—The Eighty Million Dollar Machine

Scheffler’s victory at the Memorial Tournament alone netted him a massive $4,000,000 paycheck. That single event paid him more than most standard tournaments combined for the total purse. And Scheffler raised the bar by relentlessly finishing inside the top five every week with 11 top 10 finishes and six wins in the 20 events he played.

And then came the Majors, where Scheffler’s dominance truly shone brightest. A victory at the PGA Championship earned him $3,420,000 at Quail Hollow Club. He followed that by conquering the links at Royal Troon to pocket another $3,100,000. A tie for seventh at the U.S. Open still added over $600,000 to his bottom line. A victory at the BMW Championship added $3.6 million to his already overflowing bank account.

And even when he didn’t win, the cash kept flowing due to the massive season-long bonus pools. By finishing the regular season as the runaway points leader, Scheffler banked the top Comcast bonus and $8,000,000 into his account before the playoffs even started. He also secured the FedEx Cup Regular Season title, which added another cool $10,000,000 check. And a final win at the Procore Championship capped off his historic on-course earnings at $50.6 million.

And then come the big-name brands like Nike, Rolex, and TaylorMade, which pay a premium to align with his ‘boring’ consistency. As per so many sources’ estimations, his off-course earnings for 2025 sat around a $30,000,000 mark. So when you combine every revenue stream, the final numbers become stunningly more than $80 million and a total net worth of $110 million, as per celebritynetworth.

Tommy Fleetwood—The King of the Moment

Tommy Fleetwood’s season felt more like a thriller that always ended with a shocking twist. For most of the year, the Englishman played solid golf without capturing any elusive signature trophy. A heartbreaking second-place finish at the Travelers Championship earned him $1,760,000. It was his biggest regular-season check. Consistent finishes at events like the RBC Heritage kept his earnings steady, but less compared to Scheffler.

Fleetwood waited patiently, and the life-changing moment finally arrived during the high-pressure heat of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. At East Lake, he played the tournament of his life to erase a starting deficit. He won the Tour Championship, and that single victory on a Sunday afternoon deposited a colossal $10,000,000 into his bank account.

Fleetwood also supplemented his income heavily by playing globally on the DP World Tour. Victories at the DP World India Championship and a runner-up finish in Abu Dhabi added millions. He also collected checks from the American bonus pools thanks to his playoff run. The Comcast Business Top 10 and playoff bonuses added another $4,200,000 to his impressive haul.

Besides all this, brands like BMW, TAG Heuer, and Nike love Fleetwood’s lifestyle appeal, and when we combine every revenue stream, the silver medalist at the Paris Olympics’ total income for 2025 is approximately more than $30 M, and has a net worth of $20 million.

With 2026 coming ahead , Scottie Scheffler chases a career grand slam, and Fleetwood chases his career’s first major.