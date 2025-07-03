Scottie Scheffler Was ‘Right’ About One Thing in Golfers vs. Media Feud, Says 1-Time PGA Tour Winner

As the world’s top golfer, Scottie Scheffler views media interactions as “part of” the job on the PGA Tour. Following his first PGA Championship win, he became one of the most talked-about players again. However, at the 2025 U.S. Open, he acknowledged one thing after Rory McIlroy’s silence at Oakmont: “Sometimes you get good questions, sometimes not so good. Doug throws out a bad one every now and then. No, this is part of it, I guess.” And, as per this one-time PGA Tour winner, Scheffler was right about that.

Andrew Novak recently joined Gary Williams on 5 Clubs to discuss Scottie Scheffler’s comments on media interactions. Williams started the conversation by referencing Scheffler’s post-win remarks: “I thought Scottie Scheffler said something that was so interesting after he won the PGA. He said, “Look, I dreamed about doing this my whole life.” Williams then asked Novak, “How about finding that balance and finding comfort with that? Like doing things and responding well to the idea that people want your opinion on things?” asks Gary Williams.

Andrew Nova replies, “Yeah, I do think Scottie’s right.” He continues, “Um, if you play good golf, if you win tournaments, people want to talk to you. They want to hear your opinions on things. Um, if you know that’s the price for playing good golf, I’ll happily pay. Uh, I don’t mind talking to the media.” However, it’s Novak’s following remark, “So far, they’ve been pretty good to me for the most part,” that draws out a laugh from Williams.

And here’s the thing: Andrew Novak has been pretty good to the media. For the most part, at least. Take, for instance, Novak’s clapback at Kyle Porter after the reporter name-checked both him and Sam Stevens at the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open to point out “the PGA Tour has a lot of problems right now.” In response, Novak quipped, “While I get your point, why you gotta call me out 😂😂 I thought I kept it somewhat entertaining 🤷.” So, Andrew Novak maintains a pretty healthy relationship with the media.

However, Novak says that’s also because “I haven’t run into some of these issues maybe that some guys have, but I haven’t had as much experience yet with the media, uh, like that.” And that’s something even Scottie Scheffler can back him on. After Rory McIlroy expressed frustration with the media drama surrounding his 2025 PGA Championship snub, which followed controversy over his non-conforming driver, Scheffler supported him by saying, “I can only imagine how Rory felt after winning the career Grand Slam and it’s not easy to show up every week out here and play well.”

However, Novak still insists, “I don’t mind speaking my mind, really, if people want to talk to me. Um, I don’t know. I’m just a dude. I happen to be good at golf, but I’m just a dude. I like sports. I like other things, and I’m happy to talk about it.” And his stance stands in contrast with that of Collin Morikawa, another PGA Tour pro.

Collin Morikawa shares a much different opinion on the media

When Collin Morikawa began his media feud this year, his decision to skip media obligations after finishing as runner-up at the Arnold Palmer Invitational sparked the controversy. Following a disappointing final round in which he lost a three-stroke lead, Morikawa expressed his frustration, stating, “I don’t owe anyone anything. No offense to you guys, but for me in the moment of that time, I didn’t want to be around anyone.” In response to the criticism, Morikawa stood firm in his stance, asserting, “I don’t regret anything I said. It might have been a little bit harsh that I don’t owe anyone, but I don’t owe anyone.”

His remarks sparked a broader debate about the expectations placed on players to interact with the media, especially after tough losses. Many argued that engaging with the press is part of the entertainment aspect of the PGA Tour and helps humanize players in the eyes of fans. However, Morikawa still didn’t change his stance on media interactions.

At the 2025 Rocket Classic, Collin Morikawa found himself under scrutiny again after splitting with his new caddie, Joe Greiner, after just five events, marking his search for a third caddie this season. When Golfweek’s Adam Schupak approached him during the pro-am to confirm the news, Morikawa requested to discuss it in his press conference instead. However, at the podium, he criticized the reporter for sharing his quote, feeling it misrepresented him. “I’m not here to tell people how to do their jobs,” Morikawa stated, expressing frustration over being portrayed negatively for prioritizing his pro-am partners.

Honestly, many Tour pros share different views on media interactions with Andrew Novak!