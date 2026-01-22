Scottie Scheffler Wastes No Time in Breaking Tiger Woods Record Following PGA Tour Season Debut

Tiger Woods has records that seem untouchable, not meant to be broken. However, Scottie Scheffler broke one on January 22 at The American Express. What Scheffler did was shoot the lowest opening round of a calendar year by any reigning world No. 1 in history.

Scottie Scheffler just opened his season with a blistering 9-under 63 at The AMEX Championship. The dominance was immediate. Scheffler made the turn at 6-under 30, carding birdies on holes 10, 13, 14, and 17. He added three more on the back nine (holes 11, 12, and 17) with just one bogey on hole 18.

His 63 demolished the previous benchmark of 66, a mark achieved nine times historically, including once by Tiger Woods at the 2000 Mercedes Championship. Golf analyst Justin Ray captured the significance perfectly.

He wrote on X, “The lowest opening round of a calendar year by a reigning world number 1 player is 66, done 9 different times.”

But here’s the bigger picture. At this $9.2 million event, Scheffler is marking his 141st consecutive week as world No. 1. That’s exactly halfway to Tiger’s seemingly impossible record of 281 straight weeks atop the rankings. Woods’s historic run lasted from June 12, 2005, to October 30, 2010. Scheffler’s current reign started May 21, 2023—his fourth stint overall at No. 1.

To surpass Tiger, the 29-year-old Texan must hold the top spot until October 16, 2028. Ambitious? Absolutely. Impossible? After watching him torch the AMEX course, maybe not.

