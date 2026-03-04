Scottie Scheffler Will Need At Least 11 Years to Equal Golf Record Rory McIlroy Just Achieved

Few records are meant to become a standard. Rory McIlroy’s consistency record of 795 weeks inside the OWGR top 10 is undeniably one of the most remarkable achievements in golf. As the season now heads toward another Masters, where McIlroy famously etched his name into the history books last season, the massive distance between him and the rest of the field, including Scottie Scheffler, has come to light.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“How long has Rory McIlroy been a top 10 golfer? Answer: Very long. He has as many weeks in the OWGR top 10 (795 weeks) as… Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama, and Collin Morikawa have COMBINED (793 weeks). Insane longevity,” Jamie Kennedy of Golf Digest shared the record on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

McIlroy first cracked the world top 10 on November 23, 2009, at just 20 years old, after his big win at the 2009 Dubai Desert Classic. He arrived at this elite tier and never truly left the mountaintop since then. And we have seen several duels like Rory McIlroy vs. Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy vs. Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy vs. Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Matsuyama, Morikawa & most recently Scheffler.

While each of these players has had moments—and even years—where they outranked him, McIlroy was the one who remained constant and has aged like fine wine.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more perspective, Scottie Scheffler has spent 212 weeks in the top ten since his first entry in the 2022 Phoenix Open. He would need to play like this until the year 2037 to match Rory’s total. Jordan Spieth spent 237 weeks there but suffered a very dramatic fall in the rankings recently. Hideki Matsuyama has stayed consistent for almost 136 weeks, and Morikawa reached 209 weeks but recently faced a long 28-month streak without a victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

And what’s more interesting is that we might not be talking about this record if not for McIlroy’s historic 2025 season. It was the year he finally silenced the critics by completing the Career Grand Slam at the Masters. In a dramatic sudden-death playoff against Justin Rose at Augusta National, McIlroy secured his first Green Jacket and became the sixth player in history to win all four majors. It also ended an 11-year major drought.

And apart from that, McIlroy won his second Players Championship title to become only the eighth man to win that event multiple times. He also won the Irish Open at The K Club in front of a home crowd. And most notably, the Harry Vardon Trophy at the DP World Tour for a record seventh times. What a year it was for the world #2!

ADVERTISEMENT

So what’s next for McIlroy?

ADVERTISEMENT

The new campaign and Keegan Bradley’s perspective

Now in 2026, the world number two is back with a renewed sense and a new perspective to enhance his career. After finishing T14 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, McIlroy almost won the Genesis Invitational. He played amazingly throughout the week, but eventually ended up at T2, one shot back of the leader, Jacob Bridgeman.

Imago February 21, 2026, Pacific Palisades, California, USA: RORY MCILROY tees off on the 4th hole during the third round of the Genesis Invitational at the Riviera Country club in Pacific Palisades, California. Golf_PGATour_GenesisInvitational_ PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAt158 20260221_zsp_t158_060 Copyright: xBrentonxTsex

But he has a long goal ahead: defend his Masters’ title. That’s why he had opted to skip the Cognizant Classic to prepare specifically for his Masters title defense. And he played a practice round at Augusta National with his father, Gerry, and Chairman Fred Ridley in the meantime. These stats and schedules tell only one part of the story. For the remaining part, we have to look at his fellow players and see something even more impressive.

ADVERTISEMENT

The most telling insight into McIlroy’s current status came from Keegan Bradley. Appearing recently on the Games With Names podcast, Bradley—who has competed both with and against both Scheffler and McIlroy—downplayed the idea that Scheffler is the only ‘different’ player in the game.

“It’s great when he’s[McIlroy] a teammate. When he’s on the other side, it’s tough. I can’t tell you how good this guy is. He’s so talented. Everything he does, I’m watching it and I can’t believe it,” Bradley, who plays for McIlroy’s Boston GC in TGL, said. “When you watch Scottie play, he’s so talented, but he’s hitting cool shots. But Rory, he hits a driver, and you’re like, ‘Holy cow! I think he’s one of the longest players on the tour.’”

ADVERTISEMENT

For now, Rory McIlroy’s milestone stands as a testament to sustained excellence at the highest level. And while Scottie Scheffler has the talent to chase it down, matching that kind of longevity will require not just brilliance—but time.