Scottie Scheffler WITB July 2025: PGA Tour Pro’s Golf Bag at The Open 2025 Explored

Scottie Scheffler is on a hot streak, and why wouldn’t he be? Following his lowest-ever major score on Friday at The Open, the PGA Tour pro went on to score a historic record up his sleeve: becoming the first World No. 1 golfer since Tiger Woods to hold a 36-hole lead at The Open. There are more records up his sleeve at Royal Portrush, however, these are the clubs helping him achieve all of it (and more).

Scottie Scheffler’s preferred driver is the TaylorMade Qi10 Tour Issue, featuring an 8-degree loft. Priced at $399.99, the Qi10 is designed with advanced multi-material constructions that enhance inertia, making it one of the most forgiving drivers on the market. He pairs the Qi10 with the Fujikura Ventus Black 7X shaft, which further optimizes its capabilities, ensuring consistent and powerful shots.

This is a developing story…