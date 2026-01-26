Scottie Scheffler’s Adorable Moment With Son Bennett and Wife Meredith Leaves Fans in Awe

Scottie Scheffler’s win at The American Express 2026 was amazing, but what happened afterwards was even more special. The #1 shared a touching family moment, reminding everyone his priorities.

The hug with his wife, Meredith, and his son, Bennett, wasn’t planned or scripted. It was real, pure joy for a father and husband to share his success with the people who matter most. Bennett laughed when Scheffler picked him up, and Meredith watched with pride as her husband did something great.

Scottie Scheffler started the 2026 PGA Tour season in La Quinta, California, at The American Express, where he was in great shape. He shot 63, 64, 68, and 66, finishing 27-under, to win by 4 strokes. This win was a big deal for him because it was his 20th on the PGA Tour in just 151 starts.

Reflecting on the win, Scheffler offered measured thoughts on his season and mindset.

“It’s been a great start to my career, and I’ve had some nice wins out here. It’s been special. I try not to really think about that stuff too much, going into the season. I was just trying to do the things I needed to do in order to be prepared to come out and play this week. I’m going to go home and get some rest and, rinse and repeat, and get ready to go out. My next start will be in Phoenix.”

‍He thanked Meredith, calling her his biggest supporter, and sharing that she does tons of stuff behind the scenes in order to get him out there and ready to play.

“Whether it’s waking up at 5:15 this morning to make me breakfast this week or packing up most of our stuff today so we can get home. Just little things that nobody sees. She’s my best friend,” he said.

Fans couldn’t help but admire the family’s love after the win.

Cheers, praise and social buzz after Scottie Scheffler’s win

Golf fans flooded social media with reactions to both Scheffler’s win and his family moment.

“Love this,” wrote one fan, capturing the sentiment of thousands watching the celebration unfold.

Then a fan-posted goat emojis, acknowledging Scheffler’s place among golf’s elite. “🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐” became a common refrain across platforms.

“Congratulations Scotty. Awesome win,” another supporter commented, while others marveled at his career trajectory. “He’s won 20 in what 3-4 years he’s basically a 1/4th of the way to the amount of tigers wins. He’s on a run that’s for sure.”

One fan perfectly summarized Scheffler’s understated excellence: “Some nice wins…”—a playful jab at how the champion downplays achievements that would define most careers.

The American Express victory proves Scheffler isn’t slowing down. With family by his side and Phoenix next on the schedule, golf’s best player is just getting started in 2026.