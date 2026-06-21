Scottie Scheffler’s Caddie Delivers Firm Message to PGA Tour Pro During U.S. Open Charge

Moving Day at Shinnecock Hills demanded patience. Scottie Scheffler opened his front nine with back-to-back bogeys, the kind of stumble that could have buried his U.S. Open hopes under a leaderboard already crowded with contenders. Then everything changed, and what followed was World No. 1 at work with three straight birdies, holes 14 through 16, turning a quiet Saturday into a charge. But few knew that it was his caddie, Tedd Scott, who helped sustain that surge.

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The 15th tee box is behind the 16th green at Shinnecock. So, a player at the 16th not only drives very close to the previous hole’s surface, but anyone on the 15th tee box can become a distraction. That was exactly the case with Scheffler for Maverick McNealy and Rory McIlroy, both in the next group to the world No. 1’s. But Scott knew his duty well.

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He walked over to the 15th and yelled at McNealy to move aside. Just as he moved, Scheffler birdied another hole to finish the stretch before making a bogey at the 17th. He now stands at a four-way tie for the second spot, six behind leader Wyndham Clark.

It’s a small moment, but it points to something larger about what Ted Scott actually does for Scheffler. Scott joined the bag in November 2021 after fifteen years with Bubba Watson, and the partnership has produced 19 Tour wins together, four majors, and an Olympic gold medal in Paris. Put simply, Scheffler trusts the information because he trusts the man. He’s said as much about the relationship itself.

“Teddy is an amazing caddie. He is a great person. So having him on the bag, he works as hard as I do, if not harder.”

They may not see eye-to-eye, as was visible with his outburst earlier this month at The Memorial. But he knows Scott always has his back. And the caddie, meanwhile, certainly does everything he needs to improve Scheffler’s game, especially as the Texan vies to sweep a career grand slam this week. And this wasn’t the first time Scott cleared the traffic.

In the opening round, as Scheffler reached the 5th hole, marshals on the nearby 16th hole allowed the fans to walk through the tee box. It could’ve become a delay in the golfer’s momentum as he lined up his putt. But Scott didn’t waste time.

“Hey, could you stop them from moving, please?” Scott yelled to the marshals and the fans. As Scheffler buried the first birdie of the tournament, one fan was heard saying, “Sorry, Ted!”

These flashes make broadcast for a reason, and golf has a long history of caddies becoming part of the story rather than background noise.

Jim “Bones” Mackay spent 25 years calculating angles and clearing lines for Phil Mickelson before a public split sent him to broadcasting, then to Justin Thomas‘s bag. Steve Williams and Tiger Woods won 13 majors together, a partnership intense enough to occasionally spill into confrontation. Angelo Argea looped for Jack Nicklaus through more than 44 PGA Tour victories, built on quiet reliability rather than theatrics.

Scheffler closed his third round at 1-under-69. The birdie run on 14 through 16 was the difference-maker as Scheffler will continue his campaign to win a career grand slam tomorrow.