Scottie Scheffler’s Caddie Is Now Out-Earning Rickie Fowler & Other Top Names in 2025

We know Scottie Scheffler’s 2024 season was nothing short of supremacy. But Scheffler is continuing his form even in 2025. With the win at Royal Portrush being his fourth this season so far, Scheffler has become a near-permanent resident atop the leaderboard. Besides his wins, he’s had eleven top-10 finishes this year, and similar to last year, he hasn’t missed a single cut. His hot streak hasn’t just boosted his own profile but also his bank account. He added $3.1 million just on Sunday with his win at the Open, and his earnings for the year are now at over $19 million.

But this has also turned into a financial jackpot for his caddie, Ted Scott, who banked $310,000 for being on the bag at the Open. With Scheffler raking in millions in purses week after week, Scott’s earnings have naturally followed—and at this point, he’s earned between $1.6 and $2 million in 2025. Of course, caddies typically earn around 10% of a player’s winnings for victories and a slightly smaller percentage for lower finishes. But when you caddie for a player like Scheffler, who keeps racking up wins and top-5s like it’s a hobby, the earnings add up fast. For context, that’s the kind of cash that put him ahead of some players on tour—and not just journeymen. We’re talking big-name, commercial-spot-level players.

Take Rickie Fowler, for example. Despite his star power and ever-stylish presence, Fowler’s performance on the course has been disappointing this year. Since his win at the 2023 Rocket Classic, Fowler’s performance has dipped so much that he’s had to rely on sponsor exemptions to even play in a tournament. This year, he’s had just one top-10 finish, at the Memorial, and his earnings are sitting at just over $1.8 million in 17 events that he’s played.

And then there’s Max Homa, another fan favorite, who missed playing at the Open because of his current form. Homa, too, like Fowler, has played in 17 events but managed to have only a single top-10 finish at the 2025 John Deere Classic. Homa made only 9 cuts this year, keeping his earnings in the modest range of $750,000 to $1.2 million. And yes, you read that right—Ted Scott is out-earning both of them, all without even having to swing a club.

But let’s zoom out for a moment. Since picking up the golfer’s bag at the tail end of 2021, Ted Scott has turned this gig into a financial goldmine. His estimated haul since teaming up with Scottie? A whopping $9 million. Since 2022, Scheffler has racked up 17 wins, which include two green jackets. That puts pro’s earnings over a staggering $90 million and places him fourth in all-time earnings, with Tiger Woods leading the list at over $120 million.

With this impressive number, there is no doubt that Ted Scott is on track to out-earn a sizable chunk of the PGA Tour field. And it all started because of a phone call from Scottie Scheffler.

Scottie Scheffler & Scott’s partnership

Back in late 2021, Scheffler was an emerging talent still searching for his first PGA Tour win. Ted Scott, at the time, was caddying for Bubba Watson, who was paired with Scheffler in a round at the 2021 Zurich Classic. Scott and Scheffler were already in a bible study group together, but Scheffler was so impressed with Scott’s work ethic, he persuaded Scott to get on his bag. And undoubtedly, since joining forces, the pair has become one of the most dominant player-caddie tandems in the game.

And their partnership is not a one-season wonder story either. Cast your mind back to last year, when Scott made $850,000 in just eight days, all thanks to Scheffler’s back-to-back wins at the PLAYERS Championship and the Arnold Palmer Invitational. That single weeklong stretch earned Ted Scott more than World No. 2 Rory McIlroy, who had banked just over $790K for the entire calendar year up to that point in 2024.

In 2024 alone, Ted Scott made a whopping estimate of $5 million. The world No. 1 racked up seven wins and finished top 20 in 16 events that he played. Scheffler played 19 events last year and didn’t miss a single cut. His worst finish was at the 2024 U.S. Open, where he finished tied 41st, but still managed to walk away with $72,305. His ball-striking was immaculate, and he even led the field in strokes gained from tee to green. Besides that, Scheffler recorded the lowest scoring average on tour in 2024 (68.65), and that pushed his official earnings to over $29 million.

Its no doubt that their partnership has not only elevated Scheffler to World No. 1 status but also turned Ted Scott into one of the most well-compensated caddies in the sport, proving that good chemistry pays, literally.