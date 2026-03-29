Scottie Scheffler’s Caddie Reveals the ‘Difficult’ Part About His PGA Tour Job That Goes Unnoticed

All eyes are on Scottie Scheffler, but the man standing behind him helps shape every shot – his caddie, Ted Scott, who has been pivotal in helping Scheffler win titles and make the right calls under pressure. Reflecting on these moments in the Ask The Expert episode, hosted by Golf Digest, Scott explained what he considers the most “difficult” aspect of being a Tour caddie.

“Dealing with a person,” Ted said. “You know, human beings are difficult and stressful situations. So, as a caddie, you’re there during someone’s most stressful times and you typically are listing and trying to solve that problem and sometimes we are the problem.”

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Ted has been by Scheffler’s side through many of life’s highs and lows. In 2023, when Scheffler was struggling, Scott kept him motivated with light conversations and constant reminders of his past successes.

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Scott’s calm demeanor has helped Scheffler in the most tense moments. Like on the last day at Quail Hollow, Scheffler struggled early with his ball‑striking, but a calm conversation with Scott on the 10th tee helped him reset his mindset. After their exchange, Scheffler hit a great drive and steadied his game, sparking his back‑nine charge toward the win.

In 2022, Scheffler, with Ted’s help, adopted a strategy at the 12th hole of the Augusta National Golf Club that helped Scottie decide on a safer line off the tee and ultimately win the Masters. Even at the 2022 Players Championship, it was Scott’s advice that helped Scheffler two-putt instead of three at 17.

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However, despite the positives, even the best caddies can occasionally misjudge or miscommunicate, which can be costly for players.

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Ted once made a memorable error in June 2023 at the Memorial Tournament, which frustrated Scheffler and ultimately led to two emotional outbursts during the week. Before the game, Ted had seen several players read the tricky putt at par-3 12th and assumed it wouldn’t break much. He didn’t read the putt himself and told Scottie that it was “right edge.” Scheffler took the advice and hit a 10-foot putt, but missed by a long margin as the break was very different.

Another incident happened when he used to partner with Bubba Watson. In the same episode, Scott recollected, “Bubba was very afraid of people, and we were on a particular hole at Innisbrook. The tee box was way over on the left side of the tee, near the crowd. So I said, ‘Hey, let’s put the bag over here, where you don’t have to be near the people that you don’t know.’”

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However, there was a problem. Scott spotted an old Marshall standing right where par 3 was. And he also had a sign stating where exactly par 3 was. Annoyed at such behavior, Scott asked the man to move. And when he refused to do so, Martin Kaymer’s caddie, too, asked him to move aside. Thus, with no other option left, Scott did what he later regretted.

“Then I asked him to move. And he finally said, ‘I was told to stand right here, and I’m not moving.’ So, I took his sign and threw it over to the side and said, ‘Get over there!’” Scott said. “I went back and apologized to him. And that was the most embarrassing moment on the tour for my frustration. So sorry!”

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Clearly, his job is quite demanding and doesn’t get much notice amidst all the other flashy things. And so it is only fair that he earns a good amount for it.

From pressure to payday: Ted Scott’s earnings revealed

Most caddies earn only a modest base salary, but someone like Scott, who works alongside a top-tier player like Scheffler, can make millions each season, mainly from performance-based shares of tournament winnings. Since teaming up with Scheffler in 2021/22, Scott has earned millions, with some reports suggesting his total income could be in the multi‑millions.

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In 2025, Scott earned around $1.9 million, which largely came from Scottie Scheffler’s victories, including at The Open Championship. At that event alone, Scott reportedly earned about $310,000 as part of the typical 10% win share. His total earnings in 2025 exceeded the average PGA Tour player’s season earnings of roughly $1.73 million, highlighting just how lucrative caddying can be at the highest level when paired with a dominant player.

Scott had an exceptional year in 2024. Based on the standard caddie payout structure (10% for wins, 7% for top‑10 finishes, and 5% for other results), he earned around $5.2 million from Scottie’s remarkable season.