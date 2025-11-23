Scottie Scheffler’s Caddie Sends Strong Message After Teaming Up With $5M Golf Influencer

t is not an easy job to caddie for the World No. 1, but Ted Scott has done that for most of his career. Scott was absent as Scheffler’s caddie for a short period, but he came back to his usual role this August. As the Tour Championship commenced with the FedEx Cup Finale, the crowd at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta will once again bear witness to one of the best duos in the history of modern-day golf. With over 17 victories together in the last four seasons, Scott will now look to expand their winning streak further.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Caddying for Scheffler has taught Ted Scott a lot of things. And one of them is surely the fact that talent must never be suppressed. In a recent video posted on Instagram, Scott could be seen with $5 million-worth golf content creator Grant Horvat. Giving the reference of how the Bible has talked about shining the light on the world, Scott pointed out that the same is the case with talent. “We’re talking about being a light into the world. You know, when you see a light, you don’t cover it under the basket. You put it on a nightstand so it can light up the room. And you know, the Bible talks a lot about light and darkness,” said Scott, speaking on the ‘Sunday Sermon’ segment with Horvat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ted Scott (@jtedscott) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Continuing on his message, Scott stated that getting to expose one’s talent to the world feels extremely soothing. He further claimed that people must make an effort to try and show the right path, acting as the guiding light for others. “When we get things out into the light, it’s really healing. And you know, this man right here is definitely shining his light, shining his talent. And I just want to say that, uh, I’m excited to be a part of his YouTube channel. We got to do a little fun video together and I just want to thank him for being a light into the world,” added Scott. Soon after he finished his statement, Horvat appreciated the strong message that Scheffler’s caddie just delivered.

Horvat stated that such positive messages have a deep impact on individuals. Especially, when the world in reality is pretty much full of negativity and stress. Thus, being able to be a light for people is pretty much a cool thing to do in today’s world. And quite on the same line, Ted Scott has been the constant light for Scheffler. But recently, a family emergency made the duo stay apart for a bit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scottie Scheffler’s caddie shares pain of tragic family emergency

During the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship last August, Ted Scott stepped aside to take a break from his schedule. Scottie Scheffler, post the FedEx St. Jude Championship, appeared for the BMW Championship at the end of the same month without being accompanied by his trusted man, Ted Scott.

Imago Source: Instagram

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Following that, on another episode of ‘Sunday Sermon’, Scott reflected on the reasons behind his stepping away for a few days. Scott shared, “Many of you know that I left the St. Jude Classic early and didn’t caddie on Sunday. Why? Because we had a devastating family emergency, probably the hardest thing I’ve ever walked through in my entire life.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Reflecting on the unforeseen situation, he shared, “What are some things that God has taught me through all of this? Things that can help you? First of all, we’re helpless. I truly can’t help the situation, watching my family grieve, watching the person that was injured. It’s just really difficult to go through. And I’m helpless, but I’m not hopeless.”

Scott’s 10-year-old nephew, Joel, succumbed to a tragic injury. He further added, “I can’t understand what happened, I can’t understand what’s going on, but I am starting to find peace.” Although a clear statement was not passed regarding what actually transpired, his well-wishers, family, and friends showed their support for little Joel.