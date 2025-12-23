Scottie Scheffler’s Caddie Teaches Grant Horvat an Important Lesson He’ll Never Forget

Essentials Inside The Story Ted Scott and Scottie Scheffler's phenomenal partnership

Ted Scott joined Scottie Scheffler as his caddie at the 2021 RSM Classic. Since then, the experienced man has guided Scheffler to numerous wins. The long list includes 17 magnificent PGA Tour victories, including two Masters titles, a PGA Championship, an Open Championship, and an Olympic gold medal. The duo amassed such a strong record together that it helped the 29-year-old American to reign as the World No. 1 star under the OWGR. However, as it now appears, it isn’t just Scottie who has benefited from the priceless guidance of Scott.

Before joining Scheffler as his caddie in 2021, Scott catered to the same role for American golfing icon, Bubba Watson. Bubba and Ted Scott had a long and successful 15-year professional partnership from 2006 to 2021. And during that span, the duo clinched 12 PGA Tour victories, including the 2012 and 2014 Masters tournaments. Now, in a recent video, former golfer and successful internet personality, Grant Horvat shared how Ted Scott taught him something that he won’t ever forget.

Recently, Brad Dalke joined Grant Horvat for a candid conversation on his YouTube channel, Grant Horvat Golf. During their conversation, Horvat shared how Scottie Scheffler’s caddie taught him an unforgettable lesson. He shared, “Ted Scott helped me so much. He like transformed my wedge game.”

Horvat further shared, “I was hitting these like high floaters. And Ted made sure I was Now now I’m hitting low draws. So I’m like playing it off my right foot and actually swinging out to the right and trying to hook my wedges.” He continued, “That’s like my favorite feeling to do if it gets off. Just try to hit feel like I’m hitting like low draws. Dude, he helped me so much. And that was all off camera.”

While Scheffler shone bright on the green with his back-to-back impeccable performances this season, Ted Scott had to unfortunately take a step back in August 2025. While the golfing community started speculating the reason behind his absence, Scott shared a statement, saying, “Many of you know that I left the St. Jude Classic early and didn’t caddie on Sunday. Why? Because we had a devastating family emergency, probably the hardest thing I’ve ever walked through in my entire life.” Scott’s little nephew, Joel, suffered from an injury that forced Scott to remain absent from the fairways.

Now, as fans are hoping for things to get better soon for Ted and his family, they are also eagerly waiting to again see him alongside Scheffler again. While the duo has already made historic records, their journey started with an agreement.

How Ted Scott, before joining Scottie Scheffler, made him promise to work on his temper

Ted Scott and Scottie Scheffler look like a match made in heaven. Over the past three seasons, the duo of Scott and Scheffler has had some memorable times together. Dominating the field, Scott has made some significant contributions to the US golfer’s rise to the World No. 1 rank. However, owing to one behavioral trait of Scheffler, Scott almost passed on the opportunity to caddie for one of the most prolific golfers of the modern day.

Reflecting on the moment when he was offered the job, Scott revealed quite an interesting fact about his partnership with Scheffler. Speaking on episode four of Netflix’s ‘Full Swing,’ Scott pointed out that back in 2021, he decided to part ways with Bubba Watson. Immediately after, the offer to caddie Scheffler came up. But Scott was quite unsure. That’s because he did not like the 29-year-old’s fiery temper.

And guess what? Scott actually went on to say that on Scheffler’s face! “I said, ‘I don’t know if I want to work for you because of your attitude,’” said Scott. “When I posed that question to him, he said, ‘That’s a fair question and I’m willing to work on it.’ All I need is a little bit of hope and I’m willing to get behind anybody. So I decided to take the job and here we are,” Scott further added. Thus, despite things being a little rocky initially, the partnership has worked wonders.