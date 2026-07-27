Scottie Scheffler’s Caddie Ted Scott Makes Heartwarming Gesture Towards an Ailing Fan at 3M Open

Scottie Scheffler made his 3M Open debut this week, and Minnesota turned out record crowds for the occasion. Thousands of fans packed every fairway at TPC Twin Cities on Thursday morning, gathering in a U-shaped gallery at the first tee for a glimpse of the World No. 1. But it wasn’t Scheffler who left the strongest impression on that gallery. It was his caddie, who stepped away from the bag just long enough to help a fan in distress.

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During the final round, a spectator near the ropes appeared to faint and went down on the ground, clearly struggling. A police officer working course security immediately knelt beside him to help.

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As his caddie, Ted Scott, walked past with Scheffler’s bag, he noticed the officer tending to the fan and the crowd that had gathered around him. He saw that they were looking for water and handed over his own water bottle without breaking stride. Footage of the moment, posted to X, shows fans standing nearby thanking Scott as he continued down the fairway.

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“Thank you, Scott. Appreciate it,” the fan said.

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It wasn’t the first time Scott’s character has made headlines off the leaderboard. GOLF Magazine profiled him last spring for his long-running work with Hope for Opelousas, a youth program in his native Louisiana, and he’s carried that same instinct beyond golf, visiting Buffalo Bills training camp in November to talk winning culture with head coach Sean McDermott.

The gesture fit the tone Scottie Scheffler’s camp has seen all week in Minnesota. During the practice rounds, the World No. 1 stopped at a coffee shop in downtown Minneapolis with his family and signed autographs for every fan waiting.

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In fact, after his practice round on Tuesday, he made a point to interact with fans, even complimenting one. He later spoke about the experience, saying that people genuinely seemed thankful he was there, which he found surprising for a golf tournament, but overall, he appreciated the warmth of the crowd.

Scottie Scheffler’s Week in Minnesota

That said, while fans turned out in droves to watch Scottie Scheffler, the World No. 1 had a rollercoaster weekend of his own.

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Scheffler opened with a bogey-free 65 as he carded six birdies to grab the early clubhouse lead.

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His second round, however, was shakier. He made a double bogey on the par-4 14th after his ball found the water. Moreover, he made another bogey on the 17th hole before closing with a birdie on the 18th hole, finishing with a 70.

Scheffler responded with a 7-under 64 in the third round. He caught fire on the back nine, carding three consecutive birdies on the 10th, 11th, and 12th holes. The 20-time PGA Tour winner continued his streak, making a birdie on the par-4 15th and a splendid eagle on the par-4 16th, chipping in from 55 feet.

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He produced one of the best performances of the week. He birdied the final hole to close with an 8-under 63 and finished at 22-under, briefly cutting the lead by two. However, he was surpassed by the young professional Jackson Koivun, who closed with a bogey-free 66. He finished 25-under and took the title by three shots in his third start as a pro.

Although Scheffler fell short of the title, he left Minnesota having created one of the week’s biggest crowds and one of its most memorable moments, a fitting send-off since he won’t tee it up again until the stakes are highest. Scheffler is skipping the Rocket Classic and the Wyndham Championship, so the 3M Open ends up being his last start before the FedExCup Playoffs open at the St. Jude Championship on August 13. He didn’t leave Minnesota with the trophy, but he leaves with something closer to form, a putter that finally cooperated and a closing 64-63 that looked more like peak Scheffler than anything he’d shown in months. For a season built on close calls instead of wins, that’s not nothing heading into the stretch that decides it.