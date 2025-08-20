Scottie Scheffler’s Distaste for Tiger Woods Comparisons Clear as He Reveals Eye-Opening Encounter With Golf Legend

The TOUR Championship, the final event of the PGA Tour schedule, features the top 30 players. But despite the strong list, Scottie Scheffler has all the attention. The golfer, who has won 5 titles already, including the BMW Championship, is being considered the greatest of this generation. However, when it comes to being compared with the Big Cat, that’s not what he would love to hear. He, in fact, claimed during the pre-tournament press conference.

When asked, “When you hear that you’re the last guy since Tiger to win back-to-back years five tournaments, stuff like that, inevitable comparisons to Tiger, what do you make of that?” Answering that, the World No. 1 said, “I mean, I think it’s a greater discussion. I think in the simplest form, I think it’s very silly to be compared to Tiger Woods.” Scheffler became the first golfer after Tiger Woods’s 2006-2007 season to record five or more victories back-to-back. Interestingly, Scheffler, who matched the feat of 7 victories last year, claimed his fifth at the BMW Championship. But he credited Woods for inspiring the current generation of golfers.

However, further talking about the only time encounter at course with Woods, he said, “I can’t tell you the look on his face when we got to the 1st green, and I look over, and we’re in 20th place, kind of playing, yada, yada, yada, and I look over and this guy is just locked in, and I was taken aback. I was like, holy smokes. Then we got to the 2nd hole, and he had this chip shot and he looked at it like it was an up-and-down to win the tournament. I’m like, this is incredible. I’ve never seen anything like this before in my life.” The duo played together at the 2020 Masters, where they were paired together for the final round. With both struggling to stay under par, the indestructible look on Woods’s face and his attitude to win left Scheffler amazed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golf Digest (@golfdigest)

However, Woods struggled with his performance, especially at the 12th hole when he took 10 strokes to make the putt. But despite that, he closed the round at 76 with five birdies in the last six holes. The great shake off mental technique is what has been praised by the ex-caddie as well.

Even for the Dallas native, that one encounter left a memory of the greatest. Further, for that encounter, he said, “I think he completely transcended the game of golf.” But when it comes to comparison, he is still against it. Scheffler added, “I don’t even like comparisons to other players because I think when we come out here, I’m doing the best I can to be the best version of myself. I don’t think about legacy, I don’t think about the past. I try to get the most out of myself each week. I just don’t really love the comparisons at all.”

For Scheffler, the comparison has never been important. Earlier in 2025, when Scheffler attempted for his fourth major win, he shared, “I still think they’re a bit silly,” about the comparison. Even now, as 2025 is about to conclude, he is still on that verdict. But with him shying away and disliking the facts, there are analysts who are predicting the same path for the golfer. In fact, after his recent win, Brandel Chamblee has laid out a new challenge inspired by Woods’s achievement.

Brandel Chamblee brings in challenge for Scottie Scheffler

Well, Scottie Scheffler, with his two back-to-back years with 5 or more wins, has matched the feat of Tiger Woods. But there is one more historical record that only Woods holds. Sharing that as a challenge, Chamblee tweeted. He wrote, “Leading the FedExCup going into the Tour Championship has effectively been like having the 54-hole lead in a @PGATOUR event, in that it has put players off their games. Or maybe the enormous amount of money at stake is hard to put out of one’s mind; either way, on average, the leader underperforms at East Lake. Since the FedExCup playoffs began in 2007, the player leading the playoffs going into the @TOURChamp has only once shot the lowest score at East Lake. In 2007, Tiger Woods, in one of his best years ever, was leading the playoffs going into the Tour Championship and then shot 257 to win by 8. He was truly on another level.”

Despite the fact that it has been the harsh reality, the golfer who leads the playoff standings has never won the TOUR Championship. Anyone except Tiger Woods, of course. The curse that has been there for 18 years has now come up as an unexpected challenge for the World No.1. In fact, to do that, he will need the focus and attitude similar to Tiger Woods, as it is not going to be an easy one.

Can Scottie Scheffler break the curse?