Scottie Scheffler’s One Habit Raises Team Management Concerns for Keegan Bradley

Everyone thinks a Ryder Cup captain’s job is all about pairings, strategy, and clutch decisions on the course. But in reality, a big part of keeping the team on track comes down to the little things- timing, routines, and habits that can quietly make or break a week. For one captain, those small details are suddenly more complicated, especially when one of his Team USA picks, Scottie Scheffler, could complicate things behind the scenes.

Recently, Bradley was asked about his Ryder Cup preparation as a captain. He replied, “When you think of the Ryder Cup captain, you think of picking the team. You think of pairings… but really a lot of it is like bus schedules… when the guys are going to get on the bus… What are we going to eat? What is this guy like? What does this guy not like,”

For him, planning on the course is just as important as managing off-course details, such as the personal routines and habits of each player. Even players in the same game can have vastly different approaches.

Bradley himself is a case in point. According to his caddie, Scott Vail, he sometimes gets “amped up” and loses sleep the night before a tournament. He likes to eat dinner as early as 4:30 p.m. and then retreats to his hotel room, relying on DoorDash or Uber Eats for the rest of the evening. Yet when it is time to compete, he switches into quiet focus, barely speaking to his caddie while concentrating solely on performing at his best.

Scheffler’s 3-hour warm-up poses Captain’s puzzle

Bradley knows each player has their own routine, but Scheffler’s long pre-round warm-up has him worried about keeping the team on schedule.

“Scottie Scheffler’s uh pre-round warm-up is 2 and 1/2, 3 hours. This guy’s is longer. This guy’s How are we going to manage that?…little stuff like that is uh really what makes up a lot of the buildup to the Ryder Cup.” added Bradley. Scheffler’s warm-up can take around three hours, and it’s not just because he’s thorough it’s because he does things differently than most players.

He spends a huge amount of time on his short game, hitting hundreds of chips, bunker shots, and pitches, often from tricky lies or deep rough, and even practicing multiple shots from the same bunker to perfect every angle. On the range, he works methodically from short clubs to long clubs, practicing fades, draws, and straight shots while mentally visualizing the holes and shots he’ll face.

He also gets ready for the course by practicing approach shots to likely pin spots and working on tricky slopes or challenging areas he expects that week. On top of that, he mixes in light moments like chipping contests or joking with his caddie and playing partners, and he pays close attention to his gear, adjusting clubs and using alignment tools.

All of this adds up and makes sense why he takes longer than usual, which can be an issue for Bradley in managing the team. But Scheffler is the most disciplined player on the whole PGA Tour team, and he can handle the pressure and knows well how to be a team member, and we cannot forget his brilliant performance, so at the end he is more of an asset than a threat to the team. He is also working on fixing the mistakes he once made in the last Ryder Cup, which cost him and the team dearly.

Scheffler changes schedule and routine to stay sharp for 2025 Ryder Cup

Scheffler is taking a different approach for the 2025 Ryder Cup after learning from the mistakes of 2023. Back then, the American team took a five-week break after the PGA Tour Championship while the Europeans kept playing on the DP World Tour. Analysts later pointed out that this long break hurt the Americans’ rhythm and match readiness, making it one of the biggest reasons they lost.

Scheffler is determined not to repeat that. He recently confirmed at the BMW Championship press conference, “My plan as of now is to go play in Napa. Outside of some extenuating circumstances, yeah, I’ll probably be playing in Napa.” By staying active and competing in tournaments leading up to the Ryder Cup, he aims to keep his game sharp and avoid the same kind of rust that affected the team in 2023.

Beyond just playing more, Scheffler is also focusing on how he manages his preparation and schedule leading into the event. Analysts flagged other areas from 2023 that needed improvement, and Scheffler has been making adjustments based on that feedback.

His goal is to go into the Ryder Cup fully ready both mentally and physically so he and his teammates can perform at their best from the first tee. “We’re looking to fix what didn’t work last time and come in strong,” he said, making it clear that learning from the past is a big part of his game plan for 2025.

Scheffler’s routine keeps Bradley alert, but his discipline and experience could be Team USA’s secret weapon. How the captain manages it all could decide their Ryder Cup fate.