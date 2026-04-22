Scottie Scheffler’s Painful Playoff Loss at $20M Event Turns Into Massive Win for PGA Tour

Matt Fitzpatrick began the final round of the RBC Heritage with a three-shot lead. He bogeyed the last hole, which allowed the world No. 1 to catch up, but Fitzpatrick still came out on top. There was no single defining moment or dramatic story, just two players, one playoff hole, and a Sunday that quietly gave the Tour exactly what it needed.

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Josh Carpenter from Sports Business Journal shared on X that the RBC Heritage final round on CBS averaged 4.35 million viewers. That’s the second-highest PGA Tour audience in 2026, just behind The Players Championship’s 4.4 million. Last year’s tournament had 4.36 million viewers, the most in 23 years, peaking at 6 million.

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This Sunday’s broadcast came within 10,000 viewers of matching that, even without Rory McIlroy playing or a standout moment. Fitzpatrick finished with a 70, bogeyed the last hole to give Scheffler a chance, then birdied the first playoff hole to win his second plaid jacket and $3.6 million from the $20 million purse.

“He definitely earned the win, and he just played great golf.”

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Scottie Scheffler closed a seven-shot gap over the weekend with impressive rounds of 64 and 67, forcing a playoff at Harbour Town Golf Links. In the playoff, Fitzpatrick hit a 4-iron from 204 yards on the 18th and made the birdie putt to win the plaid jacket. This was the fourth Signature Event of the 2026 PGA Tour season, with a $20 million purse.

This deserves a closer look, because Sunday’s numbers are part of a larger trend. The PGA Tour ended 2025 as CBS’s most-watched golf season in seven years, averaging 2.969 million viewers per broadcast, the highest since 2018. The Masters in April averaged 14 million viewers, with a peak of 20 million, the biggest television audience since 2013.

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The Players Championship final round reached 4.4 million viewers on NBC in March, peaking at 7.1 million. Early-season numbers showed the same pattern before the majors: the American Express saw a 125% increase in weekend viewership, and the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines drew 2.9 million on CBS, up 70% from last year. Sunday at Harbour Town confirmed that this growth is not limited to major events. The increase is consistent, even during regular weeks with standard outcomes.

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This season has seen multiple storylines drive interest. Brooks Koepka‘s return from LIV Golf to the PGA Tour led to an 87% increase in Golf Channel viewership on his first Thursday at Torrey Pines. ESPN averaged 381,000 viewers for the PGA Tour Live simulcast that day, marking the first time in two decades the network aired live Tour coverage on its main channel. Koepka did not win, but the audience still tuned in. The product itself is drawing viewers, as seen again at Harbour Town. This pattern has repeated at most major events this season.

The scheduling deserves credit for this. The Signature Event model brings top players together in smaller, no-cut fields, so names like Scheffler, Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Åberg, and Si Woo Kim are all competing on Sunday in South Carolina rather than spread out across a larger field elsewhere. Broadcast changes have also improved the product: fewer ads, Smart Trace ball tracking, and more live golf per event compared to previous years.

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The calendar structure the Tour has built over the past three years is working as intended. It prevents viewership from falling off, and now the baseline is holding at 4.35 million, even in weeks without major storylines.

Scottie Scheffler, the PGA Tour, and the long road back to consistent viewership

The RBC Heritage numbers show how far the Tour has come in a short time. Through the mid-2010s, golf lost viewers as Tiger Woods battled injuries and the sport lost its main draw. The 2024 Players Championship final round drew just 3.53 million viewers, the lowest in a decade. Overall, the 2024 season saw a 3% drop in viewership. The sport was fractured, with the LIV dispute splitting loyalties and top players spread across rival tours. The focus then was not on growth, but on how much further the numbers could drop.

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The 2025 season reversed that trend. Weekend viewership jumped 22%, helped by McIlroy completing the Career Grand Slam at the Masters and Scheffler dominating throughout the year. PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp made it clear that aligning distribution, production, and commercial partnerships was the main goal. The numbers proved the strategy worked.

In contrast, LIV Golf’s Riyadh opener this season averaged just 23,000 viewers over four days on Fox Sports. Across 17 Fox broadcasts in 2025, LIV averaged 338,000 viewers, peaking at 484,000. Even at its best, that was less than a third of what the PGA Tour drew on the same day. The Tour is not just ahead; the gap has grown each year since the Signature Event model began.

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There isn’t just one reason for the recovery, and the Tour shouldn’t claim there is. Star players help. Better scheduling helps. The new Nielsen Big Data method, which tracks smart TV and streaming viewers more accurately, has raised reported numbers across all sports. Still, the RBC Heritage numbers point to something else: the product is now reliable enough that even a quiet Sunday still draws 4 million viewers. That’s not just a moment; it’s a habit.