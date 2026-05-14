Scottie Scheffler’s Sends Savage Message to Philly Sports Fans at PGA Championship

By now, everyone knows Philadelphia loves sports. The city has a major reputation that has preceded it at every turn: passionate, loud, and not particularly interested in being won over with charm. Ahead of the 108th PGA Championship, CBS reporter Colt Knost did not miss the opportunity. He pulled aside a group of the world’s best players for one quirky question. Did they have a message for the Philly fans?

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First on the mic was World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who looked straight at Colt Knost and, in a simple one-word phrase, said, “No,” with the funniest deadpan expression. The tone was playful, but Knost was not done yet.

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He kept poking at Scheffler and followed up with another question: “What about Thanksgiving?” Right then, Scheffler quickly fired back, laughing, “Please, please stop beating our football team so bad.”

It is already an understandable response. Scheffler, a Dallas native and a lifelong Cowboys fan, has had his share of run-ins with Philly fans who know exactly where his football loyalties sit. In fact, Scheffler has never been quiet about his love for the Cowboys, no matter the repercussions.

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He once told the Pardon My Take podcast that he would trade a major championship for a Cowboys Super Bowl, saying he had experienced more disappointment with football than golf. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 33-10 on Thanksgiving 2014, and just this week, the NFL announced that the two teams are set to meet again on Thanksgiving 2026, on November 26, at AT&T Stadium on Fox. Scheffler is here defending a PGA Championship, while the Cowboys are still waiting for their end of the bargain.

It is not just Scheffler who shares a special connection with Philly fans; other PGA Tour pros have also shared their experiences. The 2025 Truist Championship at Philadelphia Cricket Club served as a proper first introduction, and the players came away with strong opinions.

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Starting things off was Justin Thomas, who called Philly fans “very, very passionate,” adding that “they shoot it to you straight.” Rory McIlroy joined in by calling it “a great sports town,” while Keegan Bradley said he loved every bit of Philly’s energy.

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The reputation is already established in every other sport and now confirmed on the fairway, too. Other pros have also chimed in with their hot takes.

Are the other PGA Tour pros ready for the Philly fans?

The banter stayed sharp and quick on its feet, and perhaps the most forthcoming after Scheffler was Collin Morikawa. He jumped in with a quirky response to the question, saying:

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“Come and bring it on,” before adding with a grin, “Sorry about the playoffs.”

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That certainly hurts, as the weekend was not the smoothest for Philly fans. The Philadelphia 76ers had just been swept by the New York Knicks in the second round, while the Philadelphia Flyers exited the same week after getting swept by the Carolina Hurricanes.

Quick on his feet, Xander Schauffele, who had played in front of that Philadelphia Cricket Club crowd the previous year, knew exactly what the reception could look like. “Come watch the golf tournament, please. Like me,” he said while erupting in laughter along with Knost.

Luke Donald, the European Ryder Cup captain, also kept it short: “Please be kind to me.”

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Last on the line, Justin Rose kept his message to the Philly fans warm, saying, “I just want to say thank you for Philly being a town that’s given a lot of love, so keep it coming.”

Rose shares a history with the town, having won the 2010 AT&T National at Aronimink. He also claimed the 2013 U.S. Open at Merion Golf Club, just 30 minutes down the road, and was well received by the fans during last year’s visit. So for him, the Philadelphia area feels like home, and he is not trying to work up the crowd.

As for all the Philly fans out there, who are you most excited to watch at this year’s PGA Championship?