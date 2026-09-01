Scottie Scheffler’s $37M+ August: How He Made a Lifetime’s Money in Just 3 Weeks

On Monday, hours after Scottie Scheffler’s victory at the PGA Tour Championship/FedEx Cup, sportscaster Bob Pompeani shared a 40-second clip on X. The video featured a compilation of Scheffler’s shots from the PGA Tour. At first glance, anyone with even a little knowledge of a bat or stick swing might say the golfer’s swing isn’t exactly majestic. But that’s where the stunning part comes in, as Pompeani pointed out in his post.

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The PA Sports Hall of Famer wrote: “You would never think the man with this swing would have made $130 million dollars in career earnings. More than Tiger Woods. But Scottie Scheffler did.”

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And it doesn’t end here. His August run was amazing, and Evan Hand, a sports business content creator, summed it up well. Hand posted a video on Instagram on Monday explaining that Scheffler’s earnings from three August tournaments alone would represent a lifetime of earnings for many people.

“So week one, he [Scottie Scheffler] wins St. Jude by eight strokes, which is the biggest lead in modern history, banking him $3.6 million,” Evan Hand said in the clip. “Then, in week two, Scotty’s dealing with hand, foot, and mouth disease, and he has blisters all over his hands and feet.

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“The doctor said, ‘You probably shouldn’t even play this event.’ Still plays, ties for 12th, and only gets a measly $426,000.”

The second tournament was the BMW Championship. Despite opening with a 72 (+2), Scheffler bounced back over the final three rounds while playing through illness and secured a top-15 finish. He ultimately tied for 12th at the 2026 BMW Championship, held August 20–23 at Bellerive Country Club. Scheffler finished at 7-under par with a 273 total, 10 strokes behind winner Wyndham Clark.

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And then came the biggest payday of them all: the Tour Championship/FedEx Cup.

“Then, week three on the Tour Championship, he comes in on Sunday, wins by three strokes, and gets a $10 million check. So, if you add that all up, just in the past three weeks, Scotty has made $14,026,250,” Evan Hand said.

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As Hand noted, Scheffler also pocketed $23 million in bonuses for finishing first on the PGA Tour this year. That means his August earnings alone topped $37 million, further adding to a season that pushed his career earnings past Tiger Woods on the PGA Tour’s all-time money list.

Yes, Scottie Scheffler has done it. On Sunday, he took home $10 million for his East Lake victory. With $120 million already in career earnings, his total now stands at $130,390,661, moving him past Tiger Woods’ $120,999,166 on the PGA Tour’s all-time money list.

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Scheffler now sits atop a ranking that Woods ruled for 26 years. Yet the 30-year-old golfer doesn’t seem interested in treating it as a record he broke. In fact, he hinted at that a few weeks ago.

When asked about his chances of passing Woods in PGA Tour career earnings, Scheffler said, “I wouldn’t really consider that a Tiger record being broken. I think it just shows one of the many effects he had on the game of golf in a positive way.”

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Still, he is at the top now, and he has Tiger Woods’ praise to go with it. After a run like that, the obvious question remains: what does Scottie Scheffler make of his journey this season?

Scottie Scheffler names the contest that is still a battle for him

$37 million in PGA Tour earnings doesn’t come every day. It takes a battle, no matter who you are. Scottie Scheffler earned that while dealing with plenty of challenges, even beyond the competition on the golf course. But amid all those hurdles, he pointed to one basic battle he faces every time he wants to succeed: tournament golf itself.

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“I think it’s not necessarily this season. I think just playing tournament golf, I think, is a battle as a whole,” Scheffler said during a PGA Tour press conference.

And it is a battle. He has to contend with the course, manage his emotions and, above all, challenge himself. It’s a test Scheffler seems to embrace, and he has no intention of slowing down or taking his foot off the gas.

So, as Scottie Scheffler moves into the next chapter of his career, there will be plenty more PGA Tour events ahead. And if his recent run is any indication, everything he does on the course, from his performances to his earnings, will continue to keep fans interested.