Scottie Scheffler’s $20M Decision Puts PGA Tour in Hot Seat Over ‘Terrible’ Schedule

Scottie Scheffler played some of his best golf at Doral this week, shot a 67, and entered the weekend tied for sixth. Despite the favorable momentum, he has decided to take a break. No, he is not injured and clearly not struggling. He is just protecting himself from a hectic schedule, and fans aren’t happy with the call.

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The official field of the Truist Championship is out, and Scheffler’s name is missing. And the timing makes the absence sting. Just days before confirming he would sit out Charlotte, he spoke openly about how much he values competing in front of fans week after week, praising the atmosphere that signature events are built around. The $20 million event is set to take place at Quail Hollow from May 6 to 10, with the PGA Championship the following week.

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Scottie Scheffler’s reasons for not playing are quite straightforward. The 2026 spring stretch has squeezed five signature events into six weeks, running from the RBC Heritage in mid-April straight through to the Truist. He has been direct about it, saying he cannot perform his best when playing three to four weeks in a row, often feeling “whipped” after consecutive events.

The 29-year-old even pointed to the 2024 Memorial Tournament as a warning, where playing the week before a major hurt his preparation for the U.S. Open. With the PGA Championship next week, sitting out a $20 million event is not a surprising call. It is a calculated one.

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This season, Scottie Scheffler is not the only big name missing the signature events. Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Robert MacIntyre, and Ludvig Aberg missed the Cadillac Championship. Out of these, McIlroy, Fitzpatrick, Aberg, and Schauffele will return for action at Quail Hollow. Cameron Young, Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama, and Viktor Hovland are also confirmed, with 63 of the world’s top 100 players in the field, 37 of them inside the top 50.

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One clear thing is that the Tour’s schedule needs an overhaul because it has gotten hectic for pros. Brian Rolapp is planning a 2027 change that will see the eight signature events replaced with 16 to 20 elite events. The season will be condensed from mid-February to September, and the Hawaii swing that has been part of the calendar for 56 years will be scrapped. The goal is simple: more top-vs-top matchups, fewer weeks when sitting is the smarter play than playing.

The 2027 structure is also anticipated to move toward 120-player fields with 36-hole cuts, away from the smaller no-cut formats that have drawn sustained criticism. A two-track system with promotion and relegation is reportedly part of the plan. None of it is finalized, pending approval from player-led boards, but the direction is clear. A format where the world number one can justify skipping a $20 million event to rest before a major is the exact problem the Tour is trying to solve.

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For now, Scottie Scheffler’s absence opened the door for broader frustration, and fans pointed directly at the structure behind the decision.

Fans are unhappy with Scottie Scheffler’s decision, and they had one thing to blame

“This schedule is terrible,” one fan wrote. With five signature events packed into six weeks, even the world’s best player decided the Doral-to-Charlotte-to-PGA-Championship stretch was too much to take on without a break.

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“Bring back the cut line and full field,” another demanded. The Truist Championship fields are capped at 72 players with no cut in most Signature Events, and when stars still opt out of those exclusive setups, the premium product loses its appeal fast.

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“You can’t schedule two Sig Events in a row before a major. S—s we won’t see him at Quail, especially after how good he played there last year,” a fan noted.

That frustration is backed by history. Scheffler won the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow by five strokes, making his absence from the same course particularly costly for fans.

“This is precisely why the schedule is going to change next year,” another user pointed out.

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This is what the planned overhaul for 2027 is designed to address by adding more elite events and shortening the season so players don’t have to choose between playing and recuperating ahead of a major.

Another reaction read: “This scheduling.” No further explanation needed.