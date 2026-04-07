Scottie Scheffler’s Ultimate Tribute to Late Golf Legend at Augusta National Wins the Golf Fans Over

After an impeccable run last season, Scottie Scheffler made a strong start to the 2026 season with his 20th career victory at the American Express. And this season brought in more good news for the world number 1 golfer as he welcomed his second son to the family. Now, as he prepares to bag a win at Augusta, he has sparked nostalgia by paying a tribute to a legend, Seve Ballesteros.

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At the Augusta National Golf Club, Scheffler turned heads by sporting a double-Nike logo on his shoes as he began his practice round. The gesture traced back to late Seve Ballesteros, one of the sport’s most iconic figures.

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The gesture seems fitting because both stars have won the Masters twice. Ballesteros first won in 1980, becoming the youngest winner at that time at just 23. Scottie Scheffler, on the other hand, was just 25 when he won his first green jacket back in 2022. Experts, including former coaches, have noted similarities in their “BalleScheffler” style. Both have a high-level, creative ability to get up and down from anywhere.

So, after watching Scheffler’s shoes, golf fans could not keep calm.

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Fans hail Scottie Scheffler’s Seve Ballesteros tribute with Nike flair

One fan resonated with the act and excitedly commented, “That’s a tribute! Grande Seve!!!”

Thanks to Seve Ballesteros, European golf reached unprecedented levels when he became the first European to triumph at the Masters in 1980. He became the youngest British Open champion of the twentieth century and made history for Europe when it won its maiden Ryder Cup in 1985. The following year, Seve Ballesteros became the first professional golfer to sign with Nike, and it is a style that he invented that has been reborn after four decades.

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Despite failing to emerge victorious at the 1986 Masters, Seve Ballesteros found himself only one stroke behind Greg Norman in the last round. Realizing that he was going to attract attention, Ballesteros innovated an impressive method of advertising his brand. By taking a visor from the Masters and cutting logos of Nike from two polo shirts, he layered them on top of the famous yellow logo.

Things appeared to have been going perfectly well until the eagle on the 13th gave him a lead, which was immediately threatened when he found water on the 15th. That led to another victory by Jack Nicklaus, who clinched his sixth Green Jacket, one of the most remarkable moments at the Masters finish. However, the unique headgear that Ballesteros sported during this week has become an iconic symbol of golfing fashion.

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Another fan chimed in, “I hope they release a version of these with the neon, would be v nice.”

As part of the refresh for its golf line in 2026, Nike has brought back some nostalgic elements and continued its evolution towards more of a lifestyle look for its gear.

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What makes this collection special is the debut of two new shoes – the Pegasus G and the Tempo G. The former is essentially the Pegasus running shoe adapted for golf use, featuring spikes and a foam midsole, along with an Air Zoom unit under the forefoot for additional push-off energy. The latter is a more sporting model incorporating the Nike Free midsole technology for better flexion.

However, the essence lies in the line’s visual identity inspired by Ballesteros. This collection recreates the stacked Futura logo in white and neon yellow color schemes. The lineup also includes an updated Nike Next% Tour 3, which will be worn on course by Brooks Koepka.

“This version is a tip of the cap to Seve’s masterful bit of improvisation 40 years ago,” the Nike website states. And the shoes appealed to a fan so much that they immediately wrote, “These are so sick, I need them!”

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Imago Bildnummer: 00742555 Datum: 07.10.1993 Copyright: imago/HJS

Severiano Ballesteros (Spanien) schaut seinem Abschlag hinterher; Seve, Vdia, quer, close, Drive, Driver Mercedes German Masters 1993, PGA-Tour, Golfen, Berlin / Motzen Golf Herren Einzel Deutschland Einzelbild Aktion Personen

“Seve had swag before it existed”, added another fan as they went down memory lane.

Well, as one digs deeper into memory lane, one may consider checking out Javier Ballesteros, son of Seve Ballesteros, post from Nike house this week, featuring shelves with double logo caps next to an image of his dad hitting a golf ball from a tree with ‘No Problema’ tagline.

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The image was first featured on one of the early marketing campaigns launched by Nike Golf in the mid-80s, just around the time when Ballesteros joined Nike as its first player signing up. On the original poster, we have a Spanish golfer sitting atop a tree branch surrounded by tree leaves and dressed in Nike’s orange shirt and blue trousers as he casually addresses a golf ball.

Another X user wrote, “Channeling Seve is the best prep to win his 3rd Masters.” And if that holds true, Augusta could well be No Problema for Scottie Scheffler.