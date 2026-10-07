‘Second to None’: Scottie Scheffler’s Biggest Advantage Over Rory McIlroy & Co. Isn’t What Everyone Thinks

Though Scottie Scheffler‘s swing is not the prettiest on tour, it may be the most consistent. That is the idea that Eddie Pepperell put forward on the Business of Sport podcast, and he believes it explains why Scheffler stays ahead of Rory McIlroy & Co. The edge, in his view, is not raw power or how to putt, but something far less obvious.

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The conversation began with host Charlie Stebbing asking what separates the world’s elite players from good players. For Pepperell, a two-time DP World Tour winner, golf is a sport that pulls the player in all directions. It requires and rewards skill first, built on technique, with the physical and mental sides all aligned. Of all, technique is the biggest, while the mental side fluctuates the most.

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He also mentioned Adam Scott as a starting point, saying he has a textbook swing, yet he wins far less often than Scheffler. So what is the difference? He explained,

“But the difference is, within golf too, there is a really important component to technique that you could call repeatability. In my view, a Scottie Sheffller is more akin to a Jim Furyk. You can see funky movements, but their ability to repeat that movement is second to none,” he said. “Once you get that good at repeating a move that is good enough, then you can start to see confidence blossom.”

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While Pepperell adds that a player’s confidence comes with repetition, he calls it merely the “icing and the cherry,” not the entire cake itself. The cake, he said, actually comes from good coaching, technical work, and physical work done together.

Scottie’s record demonstrates the same. He ranked first in strokes gained total in 2023, 2024, and 2025. Furthermore, Scheffler closed 2025 with 17 top-10 finishes. This year, once again, he led the tour at 2.249 strokes per round. He has also topped the tour in scoring average (67.86) and greens in regulation (72.86%). Moreover, Golf Digest has counted him first in more than 20 categories of the game.

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But what stands out is how he protects that repeatability. In 2023, putting was his weakness. He hired coach Phil Kenyon, and after that year’s Tour Championship, he moved to a mallet Spider Tour X putter before the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Scheffler then said setup flaws had him “fighting a little bit of heel miss with the putter.” With those changes, he won at Bay Hill by five shots. In 2026, he has led the tour in putting from beyond 25 feet.

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Furthermore, Pepperell compares Scottie Scheffler’s fancy swing to one with Jim Furyk. While both of them have an unconventional swing, Scottie Scheffler has more repeatability that adds to his advantage.

His points are not without precedent. Furyk has bagged 17 PGA Tour titles, including the 2003 U.S. Open and the 2010 Phoenix Open, while also making a record 58 at 2016’s Travelers Championship. Scheffler, on the other hand, has already piled up 22 PGA Tour wins and four majors in five years.

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Consistency is also how he gains on the rest of the field. Rory McIlroy, for example, has more explosive power, ranking second in driving distance at 330 yards and second in strokes gained off the tee before the Tour Championship. But a big driver also exposes a player when it misses. At the PGA Championship, for instance, he found just five fairways in an opening four-over 74 and said, I honestly thought I’d figured it out. McIlroy recovered to finish tied for seventh.

For now, the question is, how long can Scottie Scheffler keep that repeatability? He’s expected to rest through the fall, as he usually does, and return his attention to 2027, possibly chasing a career Grand Slam this year.