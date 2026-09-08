Security Forced to Step In as Eugenio Chacarra’s Heated Clash With Former Caddie Escalates

Last week at the Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Eugenio Chacarra was in contention to win. Although he didn’t take the title, he made headlines for a serious breach of player conduct. The Spaniard reportedly got into a heated altercation with his former caddie, Adolfo Juan Luna, following the final round of the event. Security staff had to step in to prevent the incident from escalating further.

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A video of the incident has been circulating on Reddit, in which the Telegraph notes that the 26-year-old can be heard saying he had been hit.

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Following the incident, the DP World Tour is expected to speak with both parties involved and issue a warning.

“We are aware of an incident on the practice putting green towards the conclusion of Sunday’s Omega European Masters. The confrontation involved a player, a caddie and associates of both parties but the incident was quickly dispersed by tournament officials and security personnel. All those involved will be spoken to and reminded about their future conduct,” a spokesperson for the DP World Tour told Telegraph Sport.

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No details have been released about the cause of the clash. However, Chacarra’s claim of being hit suggests there was physical contact, which would explain why security staff got involved. Tour officials also noted that security personnel were already stationed nearby and were not specifically called in because of the incident.

Chacarra and Angel Ayora were paired together over the weekend. In the final round, they played in the second-to-last group alongside Nacho Elvira. Chacarra and Ayora both finished tied for a five-way fourth after carding 16-under 264 for the tournament.

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While there’s no confirmation of what sparked the dispute, Chacarra and Luna reportedly have a rocky history and did not part on good terms. Luna was on the bag when Chacarra won $4 million at LIV Golf Bangkok in 2022, and according to the Telegraph, the rift began over a disagreement about money from that event.

Mounting pressure at the European Masters may have added to the tension. After 54 holes, Chacarra sat at 13-under, behind leader Paul Casey but firmly in contention. He ultimately finished two shots short of the playoff between Thriston Lawrence and Casey.

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A win could have meant a great deal for the Spaniard. His LIV Golf contract expired in 2024, and Sergio Garcia’s Fireballs GC opted not to retain him. After losing his place on that circuit, he returned to the DP World Tour in hopes of finishing in the top 10 of the Race to Dubai rankings, and following last week’s result, he currently sits third in the standings, meaning he has already secured his 2027 PGA Tour card.

Chacarra is set to tee it up at this week’s Amgen Irish Open, where he could once again cross paths with Ayora and his former caddie, Luna.