Sepp Straka WITB June 2025: PGA Tour Star’s Golfing Essentials Explored

When Sepp Straka lifted a win at the 2025 Truist Championship, he said, “It’s huge. It’s the biggest win of my career. … Just so proud and grateful to represent Austria.” Following the win, he joined Rory McIlroy as the only two Tour players to have won more than once this season. A pretty big achievement! However, following the win, he also said, “Regardless of where I was, I just kept trying to improve my golf game and hoped that at the end of it, it would be good enough to play out here.” Keeping in mind that statement and his gameplay at the Memorial Tournament, you have to ask, “What’s going on in that bag of his?”

Let’s understand Sepp Straka’s driver first. Sepp Straka uses the Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke TD (9°) driver, which retails for $349 to $399. This driver not only caters to skilled players but also features a neutral-to-fade biased face progression and a compact head design. Moreover, the Triple Diamond model particularly suits golfers with faster swing speeds, enabling greater shot shaping and control. Consequently, Straka’s selection of this driver highlights his need for precision and workability off the tee, allowing him to do well at the challenging courses on the calendar.

Now, for his fairway woods, Sepp Straka places his trust in another Callaway product. He uses the Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke TD 3-wood (15°) and a 7-wood, with both priced at $249. These Triple Diamond Fairway Woods suit golfers who want to shape their shots and typically have faster swing speeds, enabling a strong ball flight with less spin. Additionally, the Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond serves as an excellent choice for anyone seeking a fairway wood that can also function as a driver replacement. With its low launch and low spin features, it delivers impressive distance.

Sepp Straka used to play with the Srixon ZX7 MkII irons (4-9), but he has now upgraded to the Srixon ZXi5 and ZXi7 irons. The ZXi5 irons, which come in 4 and 5, are priced between $1,114.26 and $1,399.99. These new irons offer a great mix of power, playability, and eye-catching looks, thanks to Srixon’s innovative i-FORGED process and advanced ball speed technologies. For his 6-9 irons, Straka has chosen the Srixon ZXi7, which costs between $1,114.26 and $1,299.99. Now that we’ve covered some of the essentials, here are the clubs that help him achieve his desired approach shots and improve his putting.

Sepp Straka’s wedges and putter in June 2025

Sepp Straka used to play with the Cleveland RTX6 ZipCore Tour Rack wedges, but he has now switched to the Cleveland RTZ wedges and uses 46°, 52°, 56°, and 60° options. The RTZ wedges feature a new steel called Z-Alloy, which provides a better feel because it is softer, lighter, and very durable. This innovative material gives the wedges a great feel, more forgiveness, and better consistency. So, if you want to elevate your approach shots just like Sepp Straka, consider buying these $169.99 Cleveland RTZ wedges.

Sepp Straka uses the Odyssey Tuttle Stroke Lab putter, which costs between $129.99 and $149.98. This putter features a rounded, face-balanced design and a double-bend mallet shape, along with Tuttle alignment lines and a White Hot Microhinge face insert for improved performance. Like all Odyssey Stroke Lab putters, the Tuttle includes a special weighting system that enhances the quality and consistency of each stroke. Its effectiveness comes from the shaft, which is made from lightweight materials and is about 40 grams lighter than standard shafts.

Finally, Sepp Straka uses the Srixon Z-Star XV golf balls, which are available in packs of 12 for $49.95. These balls offer a superior soft feel that enhances touch and control around the greens. Additionally, they provide a high launch and low spin, which results in impressive distance and a strong, high trajectory.