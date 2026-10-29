Sergio Garcia Abandons LIV 2.0 to Chase PGA Tour, Ryder Cup Dreams

After four years chasing LIV’s vision, Sergio Garcia is betting on the tours that built his legacy. Returning to Europe’s Ryder Cup team is among his goals, but his next chapter begins with a confirmed destination and a potential option: the DP World Tour and, in the future, the PGA Tour.

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Garcia announced on Thursday, October 29, that he will play on the DP World Tour next season, confirming his departure as LIV attempts to reorganize as LIV 2.0. “Next season, I’ll be playing on the DP World Tour. This tour has been a huge part of my career from the very beginning, and I’m proud to call it home again,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’m also keeping my options open for a return to the PGA Tour.”

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The decision ends a stint that began in June 2022, when Garcia joined LIV and became captain of Fireballs GC. He won in Spain in July 2024 and Hong Kong in March 2025 but now joins several prominent players leaving the competition ahead of its proposed relaunch.Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, Louis Oosthuizen, and Ian Poulter are also among those departing. But beyond his plans to return to the PGA Tour eventually, Garcia singled out the Masters as a target and apologized for his behavior at Augusta National.

The 2017 champion said he wanted another chance to chase a green jacket, acknowledging that he left his most recent Augusta appearance disappointed with himself and his actions.

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During the final round in April, Garcia damaged the second tee box and broke his driver against a cooler, receiving a code-of-conduct warning. He played the rest of the final round without his driver. Interestingly, a report also claimed Garcia’s behavior disappointed PIF chief, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, leading to PIF deciding to stop funding the breakaway circuit.

“I left Augusta [this] year disappointed with myself and my actions, and I am ready to show what I’ve learned and where I am mentally. Augusta has given me some of the greatest moments of my life, and I’d love nothing more than to chase another green jacket at such a special place,” Sergio Garcia wrote, making his next Masters appearance a test of composure and form.

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His statement focused on a personal and competitive reset. He said his offseason priorities include improving his game, strengthening his mindset, and focusing on mental health, with renewed personal relationships as another source of motivation.

Garcia’s LIV Golf exit comes amid the league’s financial uncertainty. According to ESPN, LIV filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on September 8, and Garcia subsequently asked a federal bankruptcy judge to terminate his contract.

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His return to the DP World Tour also follows a strained relationship with the circuit. Garcia resigned his membership in May 2023 before applying for reinstatement in November 2024, after reportedly paying more than $1 million in fines for competing in conflicting events.

The longer-term objective is the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor in Ireland. Europe’s all-time leading points scorer hasn’t played in the biennial event since 2021, and returning to the DP World Tour doesn’t guarantee him a place.

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“Another goal is to make that Ryder Cup team and to be an asset to the guys in whatever capacity that may be,” Garcia wrote.

Garcia has previously expressed his willingness to join European captain Luke Donald’s support staff if he does not qualify as a player, although neither role has been confirmed. The Spaniard faces an uncertain future in that regard. DP World Tour eligibility rules could complicate Garcia’s Ryder Cup ambitions following his resignation from the circuit in 2023.

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Nevertheless, Garcia’s potential return presents an interesting selection dilemma for Luke Donald, who already faces stiff competition among European players vying for captain’s picks.

Sergio Garcia closed his announcement with a line that established the standard for what follows: “In golf, everything is earned, and nothing is given.”

His return to the European circuit gives him a platform. The coming season will test whether he can turn it into another Masters challenge, a Ryder Cup role, and a route back to the PGA Tour.