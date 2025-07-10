Sergio Garcia Boldly Claims He Can Beat Tiger Woods While Addressing Past Issues

“I’m not going to lie, he’s not my favorite guy to play with. He’s not the nicest guy on tour.” It’s a blunt critique disguised as civility. This was Sergio Garcia‘s short and curt description of Tiger Woods. The culmination of what was an ongoing tussle between two celebrated golfers, each vying to make the sport of golf their own.

The scene was the 2013 PLAYERS Championship, and the Spanish golfer was ready to take a shot on the 13th hole. Tiger Woods was, meanwhile, getting ready for his own shot nearby. As Sergio Garcia was swinging, there appeared to be a loud noise from the crowd. This was because Tiger Woods was pulling out a club for his shot. Garcia claims that the noise was induced as part of a deliberate attempt by the Big Cat to distract the Spaniard.

Woods, however, insists that he had believed that Garcia had taken his shot already. That was why he was getting ready for his own stroke. That tussle ended up with Garcia saying that they would discuss and solve the whole issue over ‘fried chicken.’ That remark, driven by racist ideology,y did not sit well with several of the members of the golfing community.

Now, when recalling the incident, Garcia feels strongly that he could have done better. “I wish that I could take that back. But I think at the end of the day, the way I look at things is you got to learn from your mistakes. And that’s the only way you kind of grow and get better.” Garcia stated in the newest No Bad Lies episode with Andrew Santino. While after nearly twelve years, the incident is a good learning experience, things did not immediately reset after the whole debacle.

During the 2015 Masters Tournament, the two ended up being paired together. Before the tournament, during the practice rounds, patrons reported that as Garcia putted on one green, Woods, who was playing through, did not even exchange a single word. Talk about tension. However, Garcia insists that things have calmed down between the duo and that the past is water under the bridge. “We meet up and stuff, and it’s all good.” The LIV golfer explained.

However, not all seems to be rosy between the two. Garcia, who is currently getting ready for the upcoming major, the 2025 Open Championship, was asked whether he or Tiger Woodswould win in a fight between each other. The 2018 Masters Champion did not hesitate. The competitive edge of the Spaniard was in full display when he told Santino that it is likely to be him that is the winner. “Well, at the moment I think me.” The Spaniard added without missing a beat.

Sergio Garcia is not the only one who has faced issues with Tiger Woods during the latter’s illustrious career. Success tends to attract critics

Brandel Chamblee has an issue with Tiger Woods

Current commentator and former PGA Tour pro Brandel Chamblee was one such naysayer. Chamblee’s issue with the 15-time Major winner also began at the 2013 Masters Championship, where he believed that the celebrated golfer was a bit too loose with the rules and regulations of the game. Woods, during the second round that year at Augusta, performed what was deemed to be an improper drop at the par-5 15th hole.

He was docked two shots, converting his bogey to a triple bogey on the day. Despite the penalty, Chamblee was not particularly pleased with what he saw from the California native. He implied that Woods had resorted to cheating, despite not using the word explicitly. He was so bothered by the infraction that he gave an F for Woods’s 2013 season, despite the latter winning Player of the Year.

