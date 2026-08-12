Sergio Garcia Breaks Silence on DP World Tour Return Amid LIV Golf Uncertainty

Sergio Garcia has a Plan B in place even though LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil stated an unnamed lead investor would fund the league beyond 2026. While Bloomberg believes BC Partners could be that investor, it reported the company is looking to lend rather than invest. That doesn’t solve problems for LIV Golf, which is in financial and legal trouble; it adds to them. As LIV golfers decide about their future, the Spaniard wishes to rebuild his relationship with a circuit.

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“I’ve already informed them [DP World Tour HQ] that I will be taking my membership next season,” Garcia said in an exclusive interview with GolfMagic.

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The 2017 Masters champion informed headquarters well ahead of the November deadline. He had made his intentions clear back in July while supporting LIV Golf. He can regain membership because LIV Golf is expected to grant all its players NIL rights from the upcoming season, if there is one. This means that golfers can play on other tours as well.

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But before that happens, Garcia will try his hand at three DP World Tour events before the season ends: the Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre, the Amgen Irish Open at Trump International Golf Links, and the Open de España at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid.

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Garcia has won all three events in the past, but the Irish Open is special because it launched his professional career. He turned pro in 1999 and won the Murphy’s Irish Open, carding rounds of 69-68-67-64 to finish 16-under 268.

Since then, he has won 11 PGA Tour titles and 16 DP World Tour titles. Among those wins were the 2002 Canarias Open de España and the 2005 Omega European Masters.

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This return will add another layer to the Garcia and DP World Tour timeline. The Spaniard joined LIV Golf in 2022 and subsequently resigned his membership in 2023. But in 2024, he paid $1 million in fines for playing conflicting events on LIV Golf. He later revealed that the aim was to secure membership for 2025 to be eligible for the Ryder Cup. However, he could not secure a position on the team and lost his membership again last year.

The timing of his return matters a lot here, considering the LIV Golf turmoil. James Corrigan of The Telegraph reported that officials have already notified LIV golfers about the cancellation of the team championship event in Michigan. However, they have not yet officially announced this. This means Garcia and others cannot compete for the $40 million purse.

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“It is what it is so we just have to move on and concentrate on next week and finishing the year well on the DP World Tour,” Garcia told GolfMagic.

That’s not just a one-time issue because even if the league continues next year, the number of events and purse value will be lower. There are reports that LIV Golf will only have 10 events in the upcoming season. Even though the league is offering equity stakes and NIL rights, it might not be enough to hold back many golfers from trying to play on other tours.

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However, Garcia wants to focus on LIV Golf Indianapolis at the moment. The Club at Chatham Hills, Westfield, Indiana, will host the event from August 20–23, 2026. In the inaugural edition last year, Garcia finished tied for 17th. He scored 69-67-65 to finish 12-under 201.